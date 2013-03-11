Student Sports Snippets

What was your favourite Canucks moment?

By Josh Martin, Sports Editor

Name: Kyrsten Downten, first-year creative writing student

“Probably my favourite moment was last year when one of the Dallas players [Vernon Fiddler] skated by and made fun of Kevin Bieksa… that was funny. And then [Alain Vigneault] started laughing and he couldn’t stop himself. Every time I see it, I just start laughing.”

Name: Ashley Melvin, third-year BPEC student

“When Luongo was in net for Team Canada and we won the gold medal.”