Students wait for their turn at a road test

Update details when prospect drivers can book their appointment

By Tania Arora, Staff Writer

When BC shut down in March due to COVID-19, ICBC was no exception. People who had their driving tests booked from March onwards were cancelled.

In the month of June when the economy started to reopen, ICBC announced that it would resume the commercial (Class 1 through 4) road tests. According to the new guidelines, tests are only by appointment. Upon arrival, the candidates will be asked screening questions as precautions for COVID-19. The examiners will also be provided with protective gear including masks, shields, goggles, gloves, disposable seat covers and more.

British Columbians who had booked their class 5 or 7 tests had to wait. ICBC announced at the beginning of July that all non-commercial road tests shall resume. The candidates who were supposed to take their tests between March 17 to June 26 were prioritized. They were or will be contacted by ICBC. Students wanting to take their tests as soon as they are legally allowed to should book their tests in advance. Some services such as proving driving experience, paying for tickets, or changing addresses can still be done online or by phone.

According to the recent update provided by ICBC towards the end of July, it is now proceeding to the next phase of its “road test resumption plan.” To lower the backlog of people wanting to take their tests, drivers can now book their road tests after August 24. There will be some walk-in appointments available, but ICBC warns that they are very limited.

Delays will continue, as thousands of candidates are waiting for their turn. Customers are expected to arrive on time with the required identification.