Studio Ghibli en vogue

Canadian designer takes inspiration from Hayao Miyazaki
By Brittney MacDonald, Life & Style Editor
If you don’t know who Hayao Miyazaki is or what Studio Ghibli is, I’m not sure we can be friends—which you should totally want, because I’m pretty cool. Anyway, Canadian company Wizards of the West has recently released an entire unisex line of clothes that feature some of Miyazaki’s most beloved characters—carefully crafted into interesting designs for T-shirts, leggings, and sweatshirts.
So far only six of Studio Ghibli’s over 20 films have been chosen to be featured in the line, but the company has claimed that they plan to add more in the second part of the collection. For the moment, Valley of the Wind, My Neighbor Totoro, Ponyo, Castle in the Sky, Princess Mononoke, and Academy Award winner Spirited Away are the first to receive designs in the collection.
Studio Ghibli itself is no stranger to receiving praise from an English-speaking fandom. In 1996, Disney acquired exclusive international distribution rights to Studio Ghibli films. This act was a major contributing factor in saving Disney when they risked bankruptcy prior to the 2002 North American release of Spirited Away and its subsequent Oscar win. However, the arrangement has been mutually beneficial. Due in part to Disney being able to attract big-name voiceover talent such as Tara Strong, Christian Bale, and Billy Crystal for the English dubs, Studio Ghibli has produced eight of the top 15 highest grossing anime films—Spirited Away being number one with over $330 million USD worldwide.
For Wizards of the West, this will be their first full line, though they have dabbled in other graphics including a pair of 50 Shades of Grey themed leggings and some World of Warcraft merchandise.
As for the line itself, it is extremely casual. You can definitely tell that the designers have at least watched the movies because more child friendly and whimsical films such as My Neighbor Totoro and Ponyo feature more colourful designs, as opposed to the darker design for the far more serious Princess Mononoke. My only real issue from a fashion perspective is that some of the colour choices on a few of the pieces make them look like medical scrubs—that minty, hospital blue is not a good look on anyone.
Overall, I think the line is cute, and I am certainly all for expressing your favorite nerdisms through fashion; however, I’m a little suspicious of what sorts of body types these clothes will and will not fit. The cut of certain items, mainly the dress shirts and sweatshirts, already look to be out of proportion on the models, which makes me wonder what they will look like on an everyday person.
In either case, I’ll probably be holding on to my money—at least until they come out with something from Howl’s Moving Castle.
I got this website from my friend who shared with me concerning this web site and now this time I am
visiting this web page and reading very informative posts at this time.
Incredible points. Great arguments. Keep up the great
work.
Fine way of telling, and good paragraph to take data regarding my presentation subject matter, which
i am going to deliver in academy.
My partner and I stumbled over here coming from a different page and thought I might as well check things
out. I like what I see so i am just following you. Look forward to looking at your web page repeatedly.
Gamefly 3 month free trial
When someone writes an piece of writing he/she retains the image of a user
in his/her brain that how a user can understand it.
Thus that’s why this article is great. Thanks!
I’m gone to say to my little brother, that he should also pay a visit this webpage on regular basis to obtain updated from newest news update.
What’s Taking place i am new to this, I stumbled upon this
I’ve found It positively useful and it has helped me out loads.
I’m hoping to contribute & assist different users like its aided me.
Great job.
Hi my friend! I wish to say that this article is amazing, nice written and include approximately all vital infos.
I’d like to look more posts like this .
Appreciation to my father who told me regarding this blog, this
weblog is really remarkable.
Great beat ! I would like to apprentice even as you amend your web site,
how could i subscribe for a blog site? The account aided me
a appropriate deal. I had been tiny bit familiar of this your broadcast provided vivid clear concept
Hi there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but
after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me.
Anyways, I’m definitely delighted I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back frequently!
Great post. I used to be checking continuously this blog and
I’m inspired! Very useful info specially the final part
🙂 I deal with such info a lot. I was looking for this certain info for a long time.
Thanks and good luck.
Great information. Lucky me I came across your website by accident (stumbleupon).
I have book marked it for later!
Hello would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re working with?
I’m planning to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having
a difficult time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most blogs and I’m
looking for something unique. P.S My apologies for
getting off-topic but I had to ask!
Hi there! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could locate a captcha
plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having
difficulty finding one? Thanks a lot!
It’s hard to come by knowledgeable people in this particular topic, but you
seem like you know what you’re talking about!
Thanks
I need to to thank you for this excellent read!!
I absolutely loved every bit of it. I have you book marked to
look at new things you post…
Hello Dear, are you truly visiting this web page daily, if so after that
you will without doubt get pleasant know-how.
I do not know whether it’s just me or if perhaps everybody else experiencing
issues with your site. It seems like some of the text within your
content are running off the screen. Can somebody else please comment and let me know if this is happening to them too?
This could be a issue with my internet browser because I’ve had this happen previously.
Cheers
This paragraph is really a nice one it helps new the web users,
who are wishing in favor of blogging.
Hello to all, how is everything, I think every one is getting more from this website, and
your views are pleasant in favor of new viewers.