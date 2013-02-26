Your bi-weekly dose of sartorial snippets

By Savis Irandoost, Contributor & Sophie Isbister, Life & Style Editor

This week on Style Roundup, Sophie and Savis look at timeless trends and up-and-coming infatuations. From bold brows to ombre hair, city shorts to stiletto nails, Style Roundup has you covered for your spring fashion fling.

Big girl pants.

If my allergies are any indication, spring is on its way. Along with it, women of the world (or at least the Northern hemisphere), are already thinking of stylish ways to lose those bulky winter layers. And that’s where city shorts come in—these loose-fitting, cropped pants , usually found in crisp fabrics and bright colours, are the perfect article of clothing to shift your wardrobe into nice-weather mode. City shorts range in length from just above the knee to just below, sort of like what would happen if shorts and capris had a baby and that baby was aggressively casual. Look for this fashion trend in block prints and expect to see it manifest in bold, funky florals. From brunching to biking, this look works for whatever the season throws your way. –Sophie

Excuse me, ombre.

The latest trend in tresses is ombre hair, also known as balayage. Ombre is a gradual colour fadeout typically starting in the middle of your mane. This style looks best with long locks to show off the contrast of colours. It’s the ultimate sassy, beachy, and effortless look. It mostly presents itself as brunette hair with blonde tips, although many people also gloss the tips of their blonde hair blue or pink. Celebrities like Drew Barrymore and Rachel Bilson have been rocking this look for years. If you take a quick browse through Google, you’ll find whole blogs devoted to this fad. When I peekaboo’d my hair blonde a couple years ago, I dyed it back to black and then it faded, creating an ombre effect. I still get compliments on it. This trend gets my seal of approval, even if it started with lazy people growing out their roots. –Savis

Attack of the big cats.

Filed under “Things I wish hadn’t happened,” stiletto nails are the new manicure trend currently saturating the Instagrams and Tumblrs of fashionistas everywhere. But what’s the appeal of these claw-like, extra-long, pointed fake tips? What’s wrong with a classic French square tip? And why do women seem to go for this look in dark and deadly colours like black and deep brown? It leads me to believe that proponents of this style want to look like wild animals, which I suppose could work with an always-stylish leopard print cardigan for a look straight out of the safari. As with anything that makes me do a double take, stiletto nails grow on me the more I look at them, especially when shown in muted neutrals or pastels—demure colours allow for a sweet contrast with the brutal shape of the nail, creating a unique statement. –Sophie

Here-to-stay makeup looks.

According to runways across the globe, these looks are here to stay. In order of importance: bold brows, fresh face, loud mouth, bright colours, and extreme eyeliner. One of my closest girlfriends has these bold, dark, bushy brows on a mission and let me to tell you, she gets flattery on the regular. These brows say: I’m here, I’m confident, and you can’t handle me. Next on the list is the notorious fresh face, finally getting the respect it deserves. We’re talking clean skin, light flush of blush, and a splash of mascara. Critics can’t get enough of this look. It accentuates the natural beauty mama gave you. Loud lips are a personal favourite of mine. It’s so hot it completely makes a look. Invest in some good quality bright lips and I promise that you won’t regret it. Don’t be afraid to play up the brightest makeup you can get your hands on this year. It’s been on the runway for decades and I think the general public is finally starting to pull it off. It’s fun, flirty, and youthful. And finally, the extreme eyeliner continues to sweep catwalks worldwide. This look is permanent. We all love to make our eyes pop! –Savis