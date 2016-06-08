Suit, screen, and studio

Aleks Paunovic talks ‘Blackway’ & ‘Planet of the Apes’
By Adam Tatelman, Arts Editor
At 6 feet 5 inches, Winnipeg-born actor Aleks Paunovic has no trouble towering over the competition here in Hollywood North. Some would even call him intimidating. But his easygoing demeanour and love for his work show him for what he is—a performer dedicated to his craft, and a man with nothing to prove to anyone.
Recently, Paunovic worked on a film called Blackway, which premiered on June 2 at the Enderby Cliffs in the North Okanagan. “The town was nothing but loving and giving to the people who want to shoot there,” Paunovic said of his experience shooting the film. “It was a really fun time.”
During the shoot, Paunovic worked with acting legends Anthony Hopkins, Ray Liotta, and Julia Stiles. “My character had a couple scenes with Anthony Hopkins,” Paunovic said, “I’ve developed a great friendship with Anthony, not just during the shoot but after as well. Julia Stiles—who is a phenomenal actress—sadly I didn’t have any scenes with her, but we did become friends.”
Even those who haven’t heard of Paunovic have likely seen his work without knowing it. He has worked as a motion capture performer for high-profile game developers such as Epic Games, best known for the mega-hit shooter franchise Gears of War. So if you’ve ever indulged in the soothing, therapeutic act of chainsawing some locust grubs in a round of Horde Mode, you can bet that Paunovic provided you with the animations to do so, likely saving a nation’s worth of anger management bills in the process.
“People don’t really know there’s a significant amount of acting in motion capture,” Paunovic said of his work in the mo-cap studio. “I just finished War for the Planet of the Apes, we had a good month of rehearsal, just getting the emotionality and the physicality down.”
Paunovic regards his work on Planet of the Apes as an exploration of the physical aspects of acting, in addition to a rare opportunity to share the screen with mo-cap icon Andy Serkis. “Sometimes when you don’t know exactly what you’re doing you kind of put yourself in a box,” he said. “It was challenging but very rewarding. I think it made me a better actor in general.”
Paunovic is set to take on the Syfy channel with his next project, a TV series called Van Helsing. For contractual reasons he wasn’t able to give much away, but what he did share sounds interesting. “It’s gotta stay zipped for now, but what I can say is, I play a vampire named Julius. He’s quite brutal and extremely fun to play.”
Though some have already written the show off as vampire shlock, the pedigree of the writers attached to the project is eyebrow-raising—not just for viewers, but for Paunovic himself. “The best part was working with Neil LaBute. He’s one of the most reputable playwrights out of New York,” Paunovic said. “It was such a blessing to go to work every day and know that that’s who you’re going to be creating with. I can’t wait for people to see it.”
cheap he earned the ’81 ncha world finals
What kind of decorating tip did you use to pipe the eclairs? It looks like an open star maybe?
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog article.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
Very shortly this web site will be famous among all blog visitors, due to it’s
pleasant content
I am not sure where you’re getting your info, but good
topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more.
Thanks for wonderful info I was looking for this info for my mission.
Great goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you’re just extremely magnificent.
I actually like what you’ve acquired here, really like what you are
saying and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining
and you still care for to keep it wise. I can’t
wait to read far more from you. This is actually a tremendous site.
After I initially left a comment I appear to
have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now
each time a comment is added I recieve 4 emails with the exact same comment.
Perhaps there is an easy method you are able to remove me from that service?
Thanks!
This is a great article! I like your ideas and your style. You have an uncanny ability to make the written word come to life.
This design is incredible! You most certainly know how to keep
a reader amused. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my
own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Great job. I really
loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented
it. Too cool!
I really like it when individuals get together and share thoughts.
Great blog, continue the good work!
I like the helpful info you supply in your articles.
I will bookmark your blog and test again right here regularly.
I am slightly sure I’ll be told lots of new
stuff right right here! Best of luck for the following!
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your
point. You definitely know what youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence
on just posting videos to your site when you could be giving us something
informative to read?
Thanks for the outstanding information, it
really is useful.
I adore it when folks come together and share opinions, great blog, keep it
up.
I read this post completely concerning the difference of hottest
and preceding technologies, it’s remarkable article.
Hey there! Someone in my Facebook group shared this website with us so I came to look
it over. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m
bookmarking and will be tweeting this to my followers!
Outstanding blog and superb design.
We are a group of volunteers and starting a brand new scheme in our community.
Your site provided us with useful information to work on. You’ve done an impressive task and our entire
community will probably be thankful to you.
When some one searches for his required thing, so he/she desires to be available that in detail, thus that thing
is maintained over here.