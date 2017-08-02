Summer exclusive sports

Getting active in the summer

By Carlos Bilan, Staff Writer

Vancouver is expecting lots of hot sun this month, so here are some cool sports to keep you active this summer!

Swimming. Everybody knows that being submerged in cool water is the perfect way to beat the summer heat. Whether you swim a couple of competitive laps or swim just for fun, summer is the perfect time to hit the pools, whether they’re indoor or outdoor.

Following suit with our aquatic antics, another great sport for the summer is diving. Go on top of that diving board and test your bravery as you plummet through the air into the refreshing water. It should be said that you should probably listen to those signs and only dive into the deep end of pools.

If you’re into more dry activities, perhaps you should try beach volleyball. While building sandcastles, bathing under the sun, and taking a dip are all appealing options when going to the beach, you can’t forget about hitting the sandy courts for a game of volleyball. Who doesn’t love rolling around in the sand trying to bump, set, and spike? Go find a volleyball, a big net, and get competitive!

Now, if you’re not so much into the beach, or the water, maybe you’ll enjoy a nice game of Frisbee. Though this can be played on the beach, more often than not, Frisbee is enjoyed in the park. It is not as easy as it looks, and it will definitely get you running, as well as putting your hand-eye coordination to the test.

If you’re someone that enjoys nature and the great outdoors, maybe rock climbing will be your niche. Although I definitely don’t recommending starting there. Most start training indoors, climbing set walls before scaling behemoth cliff faces. It will definitely test your balance and strength. If you’re up for a challenge and love the adrenaline rush then go check out some places where you can do rock climbing in nature. Remember to do this assisted by a professional rock climber who can coach you and make sure that you have the right equipment! Otherwise, if you have experience and can do this on your own then tell someone your whereabouts, as you don’t want to end up like the guy in 127 Hours.

And last but definitely not least on this list is biking. Riding your bicycle around the neighbourhood or even hitting up one of BC’s numerous biking trails is an ideal way to work out your legs while feeling the breeze on your face. Don’t forget to wear a helmet, though!