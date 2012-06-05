Summer Sports: what’s HOT, what’s NOT

By Josh Martin, Sports Editor

With this special June edition coming at you live, you must be wandering about what kind of activities you want to partake in this summer… hmm… and by activities obviously you mean sports. So I’m going to discuss several sports and rate them on the HOT or NOT HOT scale, just to help you out this summer if you feel like impressing a special someone.

I’ve been playing tennis for 14 years and I have still yet to come up with the conclusion if girls dig guys who play tennis. So far they seem quite indifferent. The subject of tennis doesn’t exactly make them swoon with affection. No, the response that I often get is, “You play tennis?” In a kind of sarcastic tone with a hint of “that’s lame.” However I could be extremely sensitive, they could actually be asking a genuine question… But my intuition is usually right on the money, so I’m going to have to give tennis a NOT HOT. Sad but true.

The easiest way to meet the opposite sex at the beach is playing volleyball. It’s the go-to move. Hit up Kits or English bay grab a volleyball and within a few minutes you’ll be covered with either females or males. Seriously, it’s that easy. And the best think about volleyball is that each team can have up to eight people to a side, that way if you look left and there’s someone who doesn’t quite fit your fancy… look right and there’s bound to be someone who makes you move your eye brows up and down repeatedly. Volleyball is HOT. One word: bikinis.

Playing Ice hockey growing up, I never once thought about playing lacrosse. And every time I go to watch my friends play at Queens Park Arena I am consistently reminded why I chose not to. Players are hacking players without the ball, the goalies look like robots, the scores end up being 9–7 or something ridiculously high… it’s shear madness. Not to mention the fact that you have to run back and forth in that arena and not skate back and forth. I couldn’t imagine how tiring it would be. However all that work does pay off. The crowd is pretty decent with parents from both teams and groups of high school girls and lacrosse players’ girlfriends coming out to watch their beloveds. And even though I’m not a huge fan of lacrosse, it’s quite the environment. Now I’m just wondering why we didn’t have crowds like that come out to watch our hockey games. Result? Lacrosse is HOT.

Ultimate Frisbee is the classic hot summer’s day with a warm breeze on the field sport. Although whenever a Frisbee is brought out my friends and I just tend to pass it around until we get bored. The image of it is far greater than actually doing it. Maybe that’s because it takes a long time to organize and requires a larger amount of people per team, but that’s hard to come by when you’re not at the beach. I’m going to leave the image as that perfect breezy day but in reality this sport is NOT HOT.

Street ball on its own is part of growing up in the summer. Finding that neighborhood basketball hoop and shooting around with friends has generated so many childhood memories. And the best thing about basketball is that you can play by yourself too. Practicing your shot and dribble in the warm and not–too-hot weather after dinner time was the best way to tire out before hitting the hay. Basketball can be played one-on-one, three-on-three, or simply by yourself, and for that I have to give it a HOT.