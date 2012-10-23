Suspension of belief

Sinclair in the right
By Eric Wilkins, Staff Writer
FIFA has suspended Christine Sinclair for four games and fined her approximately $3,500 for “unsporting behavior towards match officials,” a.k.a., the Canada-USA semi-final in the Olympics. The Canadian Soccer Association is picking up the tab for the fine and Sinclair has accepted her suspension without complaint, but in a fair world, the suspension and the events leading up to it would never have happened.
I still remember that game back in the summer. Sinclair put in one of the most inspiring performances I’ve ever seen from a player, scoring a hat trick and putting Canada up 3–2 in the second half. And then Christiana Pedersen, the referee for the match, truly left her mark on the game. With Erin McLeod carrying the ball out preparing to punt it, Pedersen called her for holding the ball for too long. The call is almost never made, and when it is, the player is generally given a warning first. The Canadian team denied that there had been a warning, but the Americans said there were several. Regardless, Pedersen gave the free kick, the Americans took a shot, hit a Canadian arm, got a penalty shot, scored, and then won it in extra time. Canadian players were outraged after the game. “We feel like we didn’t lose, we feel like it was taken from us,” said Sinclair. “It’s a shame in a game like that, that was so important, the ref decided the result before it started.”
She has since said that she didn’t “ultimately believe [Pedersen] went into the match hoping the U.S. would win.” However, she also didn’t regret her comments, “We just lost the chance to play for an Olympic gold medal. I was very emotional. I wouldn’t want to change that.” But let’s face it, that game was atrociously officiated. It was difficult not to scream at the referee the entire game due to the absurd perceived bias. Yes, there were a few calls against Canada that should have been called too, such as the Canadian kicking the American’s head, but overall it was lopsided for the States. Sinclair had every right to make those comments, though perhaps they should have been directed at someone slightly higher than just the referee.
FIFA has its own agenda. There’s no point hiding that they’re corrupt, and it’s starting to get painfully obvious. Anyone who says otherwise is simply deluding himself. Going back to the 2006 World Cup, Italy took the top prize. But does anyone remember how they got there? Diving and screaming all over the pitch. And that’s typical of Italian soccer, but usually enough of the calls are spotted for what they are. However, in 2006, not only were a large number of them called, but there were other dubious calls that aided the Azzurri. In the group stage, with the Italian advance to the knockout round still in doubt, Italy played the USA. The Americans scored a goal, clearly onside, only for the referee and his linesman to call it off. The game would ultimately end in a tie, giving the Italians a point, but more importantly, holding the Americans to one as well. Later in the tournament, in the knockout stage, there was the infamous penalty shot awarded when Fabio Grosso took a blatant dive over Lucas Neill, who was already on the ground. The rest is history. Same story at the 2010 World Cup with Spain finishing on top. Flagrant displays of favouritism as the referees continuously awarded free kicks to the Spanish as they flopped on the pitch.
And this brings us to the Olympics. Japan had played the USA in the most recent World Cup final. Japan had won. In the Olympics, Japan made a dazzling run to a final again. Now who do you think FIFA wanted to play the Japanese? A Canadian squad with a 32 million person country following them or a tantalizing rematch of the World Cup final?
Last point here is that it took FIFA two months to suspend Sinclair. Why didn’t they suspend her right after the game? Did new information come up that wasn’t available then? They just sat on it for two months, killing time. They knew full well how bad the Canada-USA game looked, and suspending Sinclair for the bronze medal game (which they should have, if they had nothing to be guilty of) would look even worse. The negative publicity would likely have extended beyond just Canadian television and quick side notes on Olympic programs. It could have landed FIFA in a very blinding and very unfriendly spotlight. By holding off the suspension until now, Canada got its medal (slight consolation) and the rest of the world has ceased to follow the story at all. It’s a non-story now, but FIFA still manages to maintain an aura of professionalism by showing the world that they’re punishing a player for abusing a referee. Well played, FIFA. Well played.
Ԍreetings! ӏ кnow this is kinda off topic however , I’d figured
I’d ɑsk. Would уoս Ƅe interested in exchanging lіnks
оr maybе guest authoring а blog post oг vice-versa?
Μy website covers a lot of the sɑme subjects ɑs yоurs and I feel
ԝе couⅼd ǥreatly benefit from each other. If you might
be interested feel free tⲟ shoot mе an email.
I lоok forward to hearing from you! Awesome blog bү the ᴡay!
Hi there, I desire to subscribe for this website to obtain most recent updates, so where can i do
it please help out.
I have been browsing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all website owners and
bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be much more useful than ever before.|
I could not refrain from commenting. Well written!|
I’ll immediately seize your rss feed as I can’t in finding your
e-mail subscription hyperlink or newsletter service.
Do you’ve any? Kindly allow me recognize in order that I could subscribe.
Thanks.|
It is perfect time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be
happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I want to suggest you some interesting things or advice.
Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article.
I wish to read even more things about it!|
It’s perfect time to make some plans for the long run and it
is time to be happy. I have learn this publish and if I may just I wish to suggest you some attention-grabbing issues or tips.
Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article.
I wish to learn even more issues approximately it!|
I have been surfing on-line more than three hours today, but I
never discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours.
It is lovely value enough for me. In my opinion, if all webmasters
and bloggers made good content material as you did, the
web will probably be a lot more helpful than ever before.|
Ahaa, its pleasant dialogue on the topic of this article here
at this website, I have read all that, so at this time me
also commenting here.|
I am sure this piece of writing has touched all the internet people,
its really really fastidious paragraph on building up new webpage.|
Wow, this piece of writing is pleasant, my sister is analyzing these things, thus I am
going to tell her.|
bookmarked!!, I like your blog!|
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you penning this article plus the
rest of the website is very good.|
Hi, I do think this is an excellent site. I stumbledupon it 😉
I will return yet again since i have bookmarked it.
Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and continue to guide others.|
Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this site.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s tough to get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness and visual appeal.
I must say you have done a very good job with this.
In addition, the blog loads very quick for me on Opera.
Excellent Blog!|
These are really fantastic ideas in regarding blogging.
You have touched some nice things here. Any way keep up wrinting.|
I really like what you guys tend to be up too. This
sort of clever work and coverage! Keep up the awesome works
guys I’ve included you guys to our blogroll.|
Hey there! Someone in my Myspace group shared this site with
us so I came to give it a look. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m book-marking
and will be tweeting this to my followers! Fantastic
blog and amazing design and style.|
I enjoy what you guys are usually up too. Such clever
work and coverage! Keep up the superb works guys I’ve
added you guys to our blogroll.|
Hey there would you mind stating which blog platform you’re working with?
I’m looking to start my own blog soon but I’m having a difficult time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and
Drupal. The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most
blogs and I’m looking for something unique.
P.S Sorry for getting off-topic but I had to ask!|
Hi there would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re utilizing?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different browsers and
I must say this blog loads a lot faster then most. Can you suggest a good web hosting provider at a reasonable price?
Thanks a lot, I appreciate it!|
Everyone loves it when people get together and share ideas.
Great site, stick with it!|
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It
in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to
far added agreeable from you! By the way, how
can we communicate?|
Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The
words in your content seem to be running off the screen in Ie.
I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to
do with internet browser compatibility but I figured I’d post
to let you know. The design look great though! Hope you get the issue fixed soon.
Cheers|
This is a topic that is near to my heart…
Thank you! Where are your contact details though?|
It’s very simple to find out any topic on net as compared to books,
as I found this post at this site.|
Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having trouble locating it but, I’d like to send you an e-mail.
I’ve got some creative ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
Either way, great website and I look forward to seeing it expand over time.|
Greetings! I’ve been following your website for
some time now and finally got the bravery to go ahead and give
you a shout out from Atascocita Texas! Just wanted to mention keep up the great job!|
Greetings from California! I’m bored at work so I decided to
check out your website on my iphone during lunch break.
I really like the knowledge you present here and can’t
wait to take a look when I get home. I’m shocked at how fast your blog loaded on my phone ..
I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, wonderful blog!|
Its like you learn my thoughts! You seem to understand so much approximately this, such as
you wrote the ebook in it or something. I believe that you simply can do with
some percent to drive the message house a bit, however other
than that, that is great blog. An excellent read.
I’ll certainly be back.|
I visited many blogs however the audio feature for audio songs current at this website is really fabulous.|
Hi there, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was
just curious if you get a lot of spam responses? If so how do you
stop it, any plugin or anything you can recommend?
I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any help is very much appreciated.|
Greetings! Very helpful advice within this article!
It’s the little changes which will make the most significant changes.
Thanks for sharing!|
I really love your blog.. Very nice colors & theme. Did
you make this site yourself? Please reply back as I’m
looking to create my own blog and want to learn where you got this from or
just what the theme is named. Many thanks!|
Howdy! This blog post couldn’t be written much
better! Looking through this article reminds me of my previous roommate!
He continually kept preaching about this. I most certainly will send this post to him.
Fairly certain he’ll have a great read. I
appreciate you for sharing!|
Incredible! This blog looks just like my old one! It’s on a entirely different subject but it
has pretty much the same page layout and design. Outstanding choice of colors!|
There is certainly a great deal to find out about this topic.
I really like all of the points you’ve made.|
You have made some decent points there. I checked on the internet to find
out more about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.|
Hi, I check your new stuff like every week. Your story-telling style is witty, keep doing what you’re doing!|
I just couldn’t depart your site prior to suggesting that I extremely loved the standard info
an individual supply in your visitors? Is going to be again regularly in order to check up on new posts|
I want to to thank you for this excellent read!!
I absolutely loved every little bit of it. I have got you
book-marked to look at new stuff you post…|
Hi there, just wanted to tell you, I enjoyed this article.
It was practical. Keep on posting!|
Hi there, I enjoy reading through your article. I like to write a
little comment to support you.|
I every time spent my half an hour to read this webpage’s posts all the
time along with a mug of coffee.|
I every time emailed this web site post
page to all my contacts, because if like to read it
after that my friends will too.|
My programmer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the costs.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on several websites for about a year and am
concerned about switching to another platform. I have heard very good things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress posts into it?
Any help would be really appreciated!|
Hi! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after going through a few of the articles I
realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m certainly pleased I came across it and I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back regularly!|
Great work! That is the type of info that are supposed to be shared
across the net. Shame on Google for no longer positioning this put up upper!
Come on over and discuss with my website . Thanks =)|
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board
and I find It really useful & it helped me out a lot.
I hope to give something back and aid others like you helped me.|
Hi there, I do believe your website could be having internet browser compatibility problems.
Whenever I look at your site in Safari, it looks fine however, if opening in Internet Explorer, it’s got some overlapping issues.
I merely wanted to provide you with a quick heads up!
Besides that, wonderful blog!|
A person essentially assist to make significantly posts I might state.
That is the very first time I frequented your website page and so far?
I amazed with the research you made to make this actual publish extraordinary.
Fantastic activity!|
Heya i am for the primary time here. I came across this
board and I find It truly useful & it helped me out a
lot. I hope to offer something again and help
others like you aided me.|
Good day! I simply want to give you a big thumbs up for your excellent info
you’ve got here on this post. I will be coming back to your blog for more soon.|
I all the time used to read post in news papers but now as I am a
user of internet therefore from now I am using net for articles or reviews, thanks
to web.|
Your means of telling the whole thing in this
article is in fact pleasant, every one be able to simply understand
it, Thanks a lot.|
Hello there, I found your web site via Google whilst looking for a
similar topic, your web site got here up, it seems to be good.
I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hello there, simply became aware of your blog via Google, and located
that it’s really informative. I am going to watch out for brussels.
I’ll be grateful when you continue this in future. Many
people will probably be benefited out of your writing.
Cheers!|
I’m curious to find out what blog system you happen to be utilizing?
I’m experiencing some minor security issues with my latest website and I would
like to find something more secure. Do you have any solutions?|
I am really impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your blog.
Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Anyway keep
up the nice quality writing, it’s rare to see a great blog like
this one these days.|
I’m really inspired with your writing talents and also with the structure in your weblog.
Is that this a paid topic or did you modify it yourself?
Anyway stay up the excellent high quality writing, it is uncommon to peer a nice weblog like this one nowadays..|
Hi, Neat post. There is an issue together with
your web site in internet explorer, could
check this? IE still is the market chief and a huge component to other folks will miss your great writing because
of this problem.|
I am not sure where you are getting your info, but good topic.
I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more.
Thanks for wonderful information I was looking for this info
for my mission.|
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my website so i
came to “return the favor”.I am attempting to find things to improve my website!I
suppose its ok to use {some of|a few o
\