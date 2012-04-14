Syria crisis tops agenda list in Arab League summit

Kofi Annan: ‘Syrians want peace already’
By Keating Smith, Contributor
[dropcap]T[/dropcap]he Syrian uprising, which is considered part of the wider-spread Arab Spring revolution in the Middle East, has seen some of the most violent attacks on Syria’s civilian population this year. Although many of the world’s top political leaders have their own opinions and strategies on how to end the conflict, no real intervention or peace envoy has come into action from foreign countries or the United Nations.
Syria was the main focus of discussion during the Arab League summit, which was held in Baghdad last week.
Nine heads of state and UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon were among those attending the first Arab League summit Iraq has held in over 22 years. Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad was not invited.
Despite the security situation around the summit being heavily fortified in the palace once occupied by Saddam Hussein, two explosions were heard as the meeting started, one being the result of a rocket fired on the nearby Iranian Embassy.
According to Al Jazeera, “Arab leaders approved a resolution calling for an end to the government’s brutal crackdown, for the opposition to unite, and for parties to the conflict to launch a ‘serious national dialogue.’”
UN Arab League envoy Kofi Annan said the UN-led peace mission into Syria is “going to be tough and difficult but that he has hope” after leaving firm proposals for peace in place for al-Assad.
During the summit President al-Assad was in Damascus visiting wounded soldiers in a hospital and said “Syria would spare no effort to ensure the success of an international envoy and Kofi Annan’s peace mission.” He also warned “it would not work without securing an end to foreign funding and arming of rebels opposing him.”
In a meeting between Annan and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev two weeks ago, Medvedev told the press that Annan represented the last chance for avoiding a civil war in Syria. He also offered the UN-Arab League envoy Moscow’s full support.
This comes as a complete contrast to US President Barack Obama, who stated that the United States is committed to delivering ‘non-lethal’ support and humanitarian aid to the rebel forces in Syria. The decision goaded Russia, resulting in fierce condemnation of the West’s calls on President al-Assad to step down.
“Meanwhile, the Syrian Army that devastated the city of Baba Amr continues its brutal shelling of al-Khalidiya and its offensive in Hama Province. The rebels of the Free Syrian Army, who are rapidly running out of arms and ammunition, are being progressively forced to flee into neighboring Turkey and Lebanon,” reports Robert Grenier of Aljazeera.
Assad’s Syrian-led army has been targeting the civilian population of Syria in this region and reports confirm over 20 civilians died in clashes last week.
I’m really impressed along with your writing abilities and also with the layout in your weblog.
Is that this a paid topic or did you customize it
your self? Anyway stay up the nice high quality writing, it’s rare to look a nice blog like this one nowadays..
I really like what you guys tend to be up too.
This sort of clever work and exposure! Keep up the excellent works guys I’ve
you guys to my blogroll.
Great delivery. Great arguments. Keep up the good effort.
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this
post was great. I don’t know who you are but certainly
you’re going to a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!
Interesting post, I’m going to spend more hours learning about this subject.
Fed up with applying unique products that provide no
outcome, it doesn’t matter how challengingyou pump? Ultimate
Testo Explosion twofold the influence of theworkout and is
an amazing supplement toguide your muscle. It’s Merely over the top workout enhancer that provideyou
muscle and the ideal wellness which you pine for.
All-the nourishment as you are able to get and a good eating routine can helpyour way of produce your system as anextreme weightlifter.
This product can give you all eating routine and
theimportant nutrition alongside a good workout to construct
an exceptional body.
This is a dietary supplement which helps the musclebuild and utilize a quicker chargewhen compared using the
regulartreatment. A muscle developsonce we work-out it holes and next slowlythe
meats repairs them up. This action of wear and tear and afterwardadjusting makes their muscle develop.
Thispiece has typical testosterone, which assists in quickening thistechnique that
is regaining andaccordingly increasing muscle better and.
Expanding the degrees of testosterone within the body
thisobject generates of repairing in the body in just
a fraction of that time period, thisrate your body recaptured
in the fatigue.
go now — >check now
In lots of legal systems, laws regarding bookkeeping need such documents once each twelve months, however perform
not require that the twelve months make up a fiscal
year.