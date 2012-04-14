Syria crisis tops agenda list in Arab League summit

Kofi Annan: ‘Syrians want peace already’
By Keating Smith, Contributor
[dropcap]T[/dropcap]he Syrian uprising, which is considered part of the wider-spread Arab Spring revolution in the Middle East, has seen some of the most violent attacks on Syria’s civilian population this year. Although many of the world’s top political leaders have their own opinions and strategies on how to end the conflict, no real intervention or peace envoy has come into action from foreign countries or the United Nations.
Syria was the main focus of discussion during the Arab League summit, which was held in Baghdad last week.
Nine heads of state and UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon were among those attending the first Arab League summit Iraq has held in over 22 years. Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad was not invited.
Despite the security situation around the summit being heavily fortified in the palace once occupied by Saddam Hussein, two explosions were heard as the meeting started, one being the result of a rocket fired on the nearby Iranian Embassy.
According to Al Jazeera, “Arab leaders approved a resolution calling for an end to the government’s brutal crackdown, for the opposition to unite, and for parties to the conflict to launch a ‘serious national dialogue.’”
UN Arab League envoy Kofi Annan said the UN-led peace mission into Syria is “going to be tough and difficult but that he has hope” after leaving firm proposals for peace in place for al-Assad.
During the summit President al-Assad was in Damascus visiting wounded soldiers in a hospital and said “Syria would spare no effort to ensure the success of an international envoy and Kofi Annan’s peace mission.” He also warned “it would not work without securing an end to foreign funding and arming of rebels opposing him.”
In a meeting between Annan and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev two weeks ago, Medvedev told the press that Annan represented the last chance for avoiding a civil war in Syria. He also offered the UN-Arab League envoy Moscow’s full support.
This comes as a complete contrast to US President Barack Obama, who stated that the United States is committed to delivering ‘non-lethal’ support and humanitarian aid to the rebel forces in Syria. The decision goaded Russia, resulting in fierce condemnation of the West’s calls on President al-Assad to step down.
“Meanwhile, the Syrian Army that devastated the city of Baba Amr continues its brutal shelling of al-Khalidiya and its offensive in Hama Province. The rebels of the Free Syrian Army, who are rapidly running out of arms and ammunition, are being progressively forced to flee into neighboring Turkey and Lebanon,” reports Robert Grenier of Aljazeera.
Assad’s Syrian-led army has been targeting the civilian population of Syria in this region and reports confirm over 20 civilians died in clashes last week.
I think this is one of the most significant info for me. And
i am glad reading your article. But should remark
on some general things, The website style is wonderful, the
articles is really nice : D. Good job, cheers
Interesting blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?
A theme like yours with a few simple tweeks would really
make my blog shine. Please let me know where you got your theme.
Many thanks
This design is wicked! You obviously know how to keep a
reader amused. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job.
I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more
than that, how you presented it. Too cool!
It is appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy.
I’ve read this post and if I could I want to suggest you few interesting
things or suggestions. Perhaps you could write
next articles referring to this article. I wish
to read even more things about it!
Just desire to say your article is as astonishing.
The clarity in your post is simply spectacular and i could assume you are an expert on this subject.
Fine with your permission let me to grab your RSS feed to keep updated with forthcoming
post. Thanks a million and please continue the gratifying work.
My partner and I absolutely love your blog and find most of your post’s to be exactly I’m looking for.
Does one offer guest writers to write content for
yourself? I wouldn’t mind composing a post or elaborating on a
few of the subjects you write related to here. Again, awesome weblog!
Thanks for sharing your thoughts on for your vehicle.
Regards
Do you mind if I quote a couple of your articles as long as
I provide credit and sources back too your website? My website is in the exact same area off interest ass yours and my visitors
would genuinely benefit from some of the information you present here.
Please let me now if this alright with you. Regards!
Fantastic blog you have here but I was curious about if you knew of any message boards that cover the same topics talked about in this article?
I’d really like to be a part of online community where I can get feedback from other knowledgeable
people that share the same interest. If you have any suggestions, please
let me know. Thank you!
I love what you guys are up too. This sort of clever work and reporting!
Keep up the awesome works guys I’ve added you guys to my blogroll.
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account
it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from you!
However, how could we communicate?
5. Google Maps: Never ever get lost again.
My brother recommended I would possibly like this web
site. He was entirely right. This submit actually made my day.
You can not imagine simply how much time I had
spent for this info! Thanks!
Wow, this post is good, my sister is analyzing these things, therefore I
am going to inform her.
Hey just wasntеd to gice you a quick hеads up and let you
know a few of the ρictures aren’t loaɗing corrｅctly.
I’m not surе why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried
it in two different internet bгowserѕ and both show the
same oᥙtcome.
I enjoy геading a post that can make peoρle think.
Also, many thanks for aⅼօwing ffor mme too comment!
Do you have a spam issue on this blog; I also am
a blogger, and I was wondering your situation; many
of us have developed some nice procedures and we are looking to trade solutions with
others, be sure to shoot me an e-mail if interested.
What’s up Dear, are you really visiting this web site on a regular
basis, if so then you will without doubt obtain fastidious know-how.
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my site so i came to “return the favor”.I am trying to find things to enhance my web site!I suppose its ok to use a few
of your ideas!!
Needed to write you one little observation in order to thank you so much the moment again on your pretty things you’ve provided
on this site. It was certainly shockingly generous of you
to deliver unhampered all a few people would have distributed for an e-book to end up making some dough for their own end,
notably given that you might well have tried it in the event you decided.
The secrets additionally served to be a fantastic way to
be certain that other people have the same desire the
same as mine to figure out significantly more in regard to this problem.
I’m sure there are several more enjoyable times up front for
many who view your blog.
Thanks for every other great article. Where else could
anybody get that kind of information in such a perfect means of writing?
I have a presentation next week, and I am on the search for such information.
I’m not sure where you’re getting your information, but great topic.
I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding
more. Thanks for fantastic info I was looking for this info for my mission.
I’m not sure exactly why but this website is loading extremely slow for me.
Is anyone else having this issue or is it a issue on my end?
I’ll check back later on and see if the problem still exists.