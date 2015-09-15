Syrian refugee crisis increasing in severity

Refugees continue to pour out of the country
By Davie Wong, Contributor
It’s difficult to believe that what started as peaceful protest against the government in 2011 escalated to a full-blown war. Citizens of Syria are fleeing in fear of the lives of themselves and their families. The conflicts have claimed over 220,000 lives; half of whom are civilians.
Neighbouring countries are attempting to accommodate as many refugees as possible. In Turkey alone, there are nearly two million Syrian refugees. The number of people displaced within the country is already at an estimated 7.6 million and is continuing to rise.
Leaving Syria is dangerous, as refugees often travel by night to avoid being caught by a sniper or being abducted by regime members and forced into their armies. Many stay in the country, stating that the risk of dying trying to leave is just as high as the risk of staying.
Refugees who have managed to escape the country face further challenges. Refugee camps and cities are filled to capacity, and many refugees are now being turned away from camps because there isn’t enough room to accommodate them.
Many of these refugees turn to illegal methods of immigration. In port cities along the Turkish coast, some migrants pay smugglers an average of $1300 USD per person to join up to 30 other people on a rubber raft and sail towards the Greek islands near Turkey.
Those on board the raft are left with little more than a life jacket, and are exposed to the elements at sea. Many of the boats sail early in the morning, in the hope of being spotted by a larger vessel capable of taking them to another destination. It is a dangerous journey that often ends in tragedy. Every day, more bodies wash up along the beaches, many of them children.
When asked about why he would risk the journey, Mohammed, a young Syrian refugee, said to CNN: “What can I do? I don’t want to kill. I don’t want to be killed.”
With the increased pressure on world leaders to assist in the situation, many countries have opened up their doors to allow more Syrian refugees in. Notably, the German government has promised refuge to 500,000 Syrian immigrants annually.
Prime Minister Stephen Harper promised in January to provide refuge to 10,000 Syrian refugees. Recently, Harper stated that Canada will not take any more refugees without proper security screening. According to CBC, when asked about the topic on September 8 during a Facebook question-and-answer session, Harper said, “We cannot open the floodgates… to thousands of refugees out of a terrorist war zone without proper process.”
Premiers across Canada are beginning to reach out and offer their province’s support. BC Premier Christy Clark became the fourth provincial leader to offer assistance, pledging $1 million to helping Syrian refugees.
Local governments have also commented on the crisis, with Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertston telling CBC that, “Vancouver has a long and proud history of welcoming refugees and their families in times of desperate need.”
The Canadian Red Cross continues to raise money to help supply refugees with food, water, and emergency medical attention. UNICEF Canada and World Vision Canada are also raising money to support Syrian children and their families.
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog
Magnificent goods by you, man. I have got understand your stuff previous to and you happen to be just too great.
I actually like what you might have acquired here, really like what you are stating and just how that
you say it. You make it entertaining and you
still care for to maintain it wise. I can not wait to learn much more on your part.
This can be really a tremendous website.
Pingback: Fetish Porn
Pingback: SEO
Pingback: tania Levitra
Pingback: check pnr status
Pingback: Pei
Pingback: Buy Fetish Fantasy Saddle sex toy online
Pingback: manifestation miracle review
Pingback: abrir empresa nos eua
Pingback: FastComet Coupon Code
Pingback: youtube seo
Me lo lasci dire, La caractérielle fera partie des trois juges chargés de révéler “le nouveau visage du mannequinat”.Dans la nuit de samedi à dimanche, t
Pingback: Rocket - Seu Portal de Dicas e Consultas!
After looking into a handful of the blog articles
on your site, I honestly like your technique of
writing a blog. I bookmarked it to my bookmark webpage list and will
be checking back soon. Please visit my website as well and tell
me how you feel.
To start with I would want to say terrific blog! I had a quick question which I’d prefer to
ask when you don’t mind. I found myself interested to know how you will center yourself and clear your thoughts before writing.
I have got had a tough time clearing my mind in getting my thoughts out.
I truly do take pleasure in writing however it just appears like
the very first ten to fifteen minutes are usually wasted simply just
figuring out where to start. Any ideas or tips? Kudos!
Hello, Neat post. There’s a challenge with your internet site
in internet explorer, may test this? IE nonetheless may be
the marketplace leader and a big section of people will leave out your wonderful writing
because of this issue.
continuously i employed to read smaller articles or reviews
which also clear their motive, and that is also happening with this component of writing which
I am reading here.
Thanks on your marvelous posting! I seriously enjoyed reading it, you’re a great author.I will make sure to bookmark your blog and definitely
will come back later in life. I want to encourage you to continue your great posts, have a nice
weekend!
You’ve made some really good points there. I checked on the internet to find out
more about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this web site.
What’s up, I read your blogs daily. Your humoristic style is witty,
keep up the good work!
That is a really good tip especially to those fresh to the blogosphere.
Short but very precise information… Thank you for sharing this one.
A must read article!
Thank you, I’ve recently been looking for information about this subject for ages and yours is the best I’ve found
out till now. However, what about the conclusion? Are you
sure concerning the supply?
I really like to share this awesome blog i am very glad.
Aw, this was an extremely good post. Finding the time and actual
effort to make a very good article… but what can I say… I put things off a lot and don’t manage to get
anything done.