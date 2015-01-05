Tax and fare increases for 2015

Rates for transit, medical going up
By Angela Espinoza, News Editor
The year 2015 will see a number of tax and fare increases occur in BC throughout the year. Taxes on medical, hydro, and transportation will be raised, as will transit fares.
Already in effect are BC’s medical services plan increases; single person medical plans have increased from $39 to $72, and family plans have gone from $70.50 to $130.50 (for family of two) and from $78 to $144 (for family of three or more). Each has nearly doubled from the previous year’s cost.
Starting April 1, BC Hydro will see a six per cent increase, lower than last year’s nine per cent increase. The adjustment is part of BC Hydro’s 10-year increase plan, which went into effect in 2014 with what is expected to be the largest tax increase. Already confirmed are that 2016 will see a four per cent increase, 2017 will see a 3.5 per cent increase, and 2018 will see a three per cent increase.
Also going into effect on April 1 will be BC Ferries’ four per cent fare increases, replacing the fuel surcharge and raising prices by 0.5 per cent. The fare increase is one of the ways BC Ferries is hoping to work around 2014’s upset over the possibility of cancelling some ferry routes in BC.
TransLink’s previous fare increase was on January 1, 2013 when fares were raised by $0.25 (for one and two zones) and $0.50 (for three zones), and monthly passes were increased by $10 (one zone), $14 (two zones) and $19 (three zones). This spring, TransLink is holding a public vote on whether residents of Metro Vancouver specifically should increase their fare rates by 0.5 per cent. While major fare increases will not be occurring to TransLink this year, increases are expected as the 10-year plan to increase transit throughout BC is planned to total $8-billion.
“There will be a lot more traffic congestion, pollution, sitting in traffic … it’s a costly thing for our economy,” said Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson to CBC, in reference to fare increases being a result of increased residency in Vancouver.
By November 1, ICBC will be increasing their monthly rates by $3, bringing the yearly average up by $36 later next year. This increase follows the recent cancellation of the BC AirCare program, which was previously supported by ICBC taxes.
The city of Surrey this year is expected to receive a 2.9 per cent increase to property tax, amongst other tax raises. Part of the tax increase is to pay for additional police service, and, according to CBC, Vancouver may also receive a similar rise in property tax.
The other day, while I was at work, my cousin stole my iPad and tested to
see if it can survive a 25 foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad
is now broken and she has 83 views. I know this is completely off topic but I had to share it with someone!
I’d should talk to you here. Which is not one
thing I do! I like reading a post which will make men and
women believe. Also, thanks enabling me to comment!
I got what you mean, many thanks for posting. Woh I’m pleased to
discover this site.
I got what you mean, thanks for posting. I am delighted to find this website via search engines.
Hay Day Hack Tool can hack your game on all mobile
devices.
I enjoy your work, many thanks for sharing all the
helpful blogs.
hey there and thank you for your info – I have certainly picked up something new
from right here. I did however expertise a few technical issues using this website, since I
experienced to reload the web site lots of times previous to I
could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your web
hosting is OK? Not that I am complaining, but slow loading instances times
will very frequently affect your placement in google and can damage your quality score
if advertising and marketing with Adwords. Well I am adding this RSS to my email and could look out for a
lot more of your respective interesting content.
Make sure you update this again soon.
Just wish to say your article is as astonishing. The clarity in your post is simply great and i can assume you’re an expert on this subject.
Well with your permission allow me to grab your
RSS feed to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up the rewarding work.
Excellent information, better yet to discover
your blog that has an excellent layout. Effectively done
I don’t know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good.
I do not know who you are but certainly you’re going to a renowned blogger if
you aren’t already Many thanks!
We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
Your web site provided us with valuable information to focus on. You have done an impressive job and our whole community will be grateful to you.
I wanted to thank you for this good read!! I definitely
enjoyed every little bit of it. I have you book-marked to look at new
stuff you post…
Geçtiğimiz yıllarda piyasada söz sahibi olan çok büyük bir şirketin ürün içerikleri ile etiket bilgilerinin örtüşmemesi
ortaya çıkmış ve bu bilginin basına sızmasının önüne geçilmiştir.
The hotel is significantly the heart of a Gaelic-speaking community and also the bar is a convivial meeting place for the citizens, that mix happily with hotel visitors – frequently to
the enhancement of traditional music and also Gaelic tune before
the roaring log fire.
This piece of writing is truly a fastidious one it assists new internet users, who are wishing
in favor of blogging.
great intel you have at this time how your opinion with
our site in connection with wsop hack apk
This is a stunning luxury log cabin with two dual rooms (both can be made as doubles)
and also one has an ensuite.
Hi there, just became aware of your site through Google, and found that it’s
truly educational. I’ll be happy if you continue this in future.
Excellent post, you have pointed out some excellent details, I believe this
is a very good site.
Hi, I wish for to subscribe for this website to get newest updates, so where can i do it please help.
It’s actually a nice and useful piece of information. I am happy that you shared
this useful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this.
Thank you for sharing.
It’s actually a great and useful piece of info. I am happy that you shared this useful info with us.
Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
Thanks for another wonderful article. Great work.
Thankss simply sharing ѕuch a pleasant tһought, piece of writing іs
pleasant, thasts ѡhy i have read it entirely
Immediately after researching several posts in your web site now, and I actually love your way
of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark website list and shall be checking back
shortly. Pls check out my web page as well and let me know your opinion.
Definitely fantastic information can be found on this blog.
Very helpful information. Lucky me I discovered your web site accidentally,
I bookmarked it.
I am normally to blogging for cash and i definitely love your
articles. The article has really speaks my interest.
I’m intending to bookmark your website and also keep checking for new information.
Wow! This is one of the most useful blogs we’ve ever discovered
on this subject matter. Actually fantastic. I’m likewise a professional in this subject thus I
can understand your hard work.