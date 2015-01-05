Tax and fare increases for 2015

Rates for transit, medical going up
By Angela Espinoza, News Editor
The year 2015 will see a number of tax and fare increases occur in BC throughout the year. Taxes on medical, hydro, and transportation will be raised, as will transit fares.
Already in effect are BC’s medical services plan increases; single person medical plans have increased from $39 to $72, and family plans have gone from $70.50 to $130.50 (for family of two) and from $78 to $144 (for family of three or more). Each has nearly doubled from the previous year’s cost.
Starting April 1, BC Hydro will see a six per cent increase, lower than last year’s nine per cent increase. The adjustment is part of BC Hydro’s 10-year increase plan, which went into effect in 2014 with what is expected to be the largest tax increase. Already confirmed are that 2016 will see a four per cent increase, 2017 will see a 3.5 per cent increase, and 2018 will see a three per cent increase.
Also going into effect on April 1 will be BC Ferries’ four per cent fare increases, replacing the fuel surcharge and raising prices by 0.5 per cent. The fare increase is one of the ways BC Ferries is hoping to work around 2014’s upset over the possibility of cancelling some ferry routes in BC.
TransLink’s previous fare increase was on January 1, 2013 when fares were raised by $0.25 (for one and two zones) and $0.50 (for three zones), and monthly passes were increased by $10 (one zone), $14 (two zones) and $19 (three zones). This spring, TransLink is holding a public vote on whether residents of Metro Vancouver specifically should increase their fare rates by 0.5 per cent. While major fare increases will not be occurring to TransLink this year, increases are expected as the 10-year plan to increase transit throughout BC is planned to total $8-billion.
“There will be a lot more traffic congestion, pollution, sitting in traffic … it’s a costly thing for our economy,” said Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson to CBC, in reference to fare increases being a result of increased residency in Vancouver.
By November 1, ICBC will be increasing their monthly rates by $3, bringing the yearly average up by $36 later next year. This increase follows the recent cancellation of the BC AirCare program, which was previously supported by ICBC taxes.
The city of Surrey this year is expected to receive a 2.9 per cent increase to property tax, amongst other tax raises. Part of the tax increase is to pay for additional police service, and, according to CBC, Vancouver may also receive a similar rise in property tax.
Why is it that so many people teaching English are
usually people who learned English as a second language..
WTF??
Thanks to my father who told me regarding this website,
this blog is in fact awesome.
Thanks a lot for sharing this with all folks you actually realize what you’re talking about!
Bookmarked. Please additionally discuss with my web site =).
We can have a hyperlink trade contract among us
Sims do not need to be in an entertainment field to become a
celebrity, they just need to work at it and gain the points to
rise in the ranks of stardom. This is where you can find clips from
all of your favorite E. Catherine Zeta-Jones swiftly dumps a cigarette in a
pile of dry leaves after realising photographers are in Central Park.
What’s Taking place i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve found It absolutely useful and it has aided
me out loads. I hope to give a contribution & aid different
customers like its aided me. Great job.
I visited several web pages but the audio feature for audio songs current at this website is in fact wonderful.
Good info. Lucky me I found your blog by accident (stumbleupon).
I’ve bookmarked it for later!
What’s up to every one, the contents present at this web site are truly amazing for people knowledge, well,
keep up the good work fellows.
Businesses are erasing the boundaries between nations and as
a fruit, communication compete with the requisite role in expanding your reach as entrepreneur.
Communication, in this fact, is the wit to convert between any
lingua franca pair there is and the rewrite services increase has made it calm easier.
You just from to persuade sure-fire the retinue you trusteeship your decipherment offers adequate accommodation, which can be verified
through checking the reviews of the definite one.
Howdy! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after
checking through some of the post I realized it’s new
to me. Nonetheless, I’m definitely delighted I found it and I’ll be bookmarking and checking
back often!
A fascinating discussion is worth comment. I do believe that
you ought to write more about this subject matter, it might not be a taboo matter but usually people do not speak about these topics.
To the next! Cheers!!
Having read this I thought it was very informative.
I appreciate you taking the time and energy to put this content together.
I once again find myself personally spending a significant amount of time both reading
and posting comments. But so what, it was still worthwhile!
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.
The sketch is tasteful, your authored material stylish.
nonetheless, you command get bought an edginess over that you wish be delivering
the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as exactly the same nearly
a lot often inside case you shield this increase.
When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four e-mails with
the same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from
that service? Thanks a lot!
astigmate definition larousse astigmatie test
presbytie oeil gauche l’oeil hypermetrope lentilles pour myopie nuit hyperopia medical term operation myopie astigmatie
risques lentilles de contact toriques multifocales cataracte myopie et presbytie corriger la myopie naturellement faible myopie chirurgie myopie
lasik operation presbytie risques astigmatie myopie presbytie lentilles journalieres pour myope
astigmate je ne suis plus astigmate myopie astigmatie presbytie operation laser
myopie astigmatie avis hypermetropie presbytie
correction myopie presbyte laser myopie chirurgie laser
yeux lyon l’hypermetropie correction lentilles pour astigmate
et presbyte correction presbytie lentilles
convergentes myope peut devenir aveugle presbytie et myopie symptomes operation laser grenoble dr
robin operation myopie et presbytie en meme temps presbytie definition courte astigmate 0.25
Chirurgie laser de la vision opinion club operation laser yeux tarif avis operation myopie clinique
lamartine soigner sa myopie au laser myope vision de
loin quest ce qu’etre astigmate la presbytie definition simple myopie et
hypermetropie presbytes une application sur
smartphone correction myopie laser avis devenir myope hypermetrope corriger la myopie sans operation myopie lentilles divergentes operation hypermetropie avis
myopie moyenne dioptrie correction myopie laser lille traitement de la
myopie par implant
All of them were delivering free consultation.
Greetings! Very helpful advice in this particular post! It is the
little changes that make the greatest changes.
Many thanks for sharing!
Thanks in support of sharing such a fastidious opinion,
piece of writing is pleasant, thats why i have read it fully
Fellowes paper shredder – not so average mama.
Howdy! I simply wish to give you a huge thumbs up for your great info you have right here on this post.
I will be returning to your web site for more soon.
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something.
I think that you can do with a few pics to drive the
message home a little bit, but instead of that, this is magnificent blog.
A great read. I will certainly be back.
Very nice article. I certainly appreciate this site.
Thanks!
Excellent, what a weblog it is! This webpage provides useful
data to us, keep it up.
This is the right web site for anyone who wishes to find out about
this topic. You understand so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I
really will need to…HaHa). You definitely put a brand new spin on a subject
which has been written about for many years. Great stuff, just excellent!
Hi, I desire to subscribe for this webpage to get most recent updates,
therefore where can i do it please help out.
hello!,I like your writing very much! proportion we keep in touch extra about your post on AOL?
I require an expert in this space to unravel my problem.
May be that is you! Looking forward to see you.
What i do not realize is actually how you’re not actually a lot more well-favored than you might be right
now. You’re very intelligent. You know therefore considerably in relation to this subject,
made me personally imagine it from a lot of numerous angles.
Its like women and men don’t seem to be fascinated until it’s one thing to accomplish with Woman gaga!
Your own stuffs nice. At all times take care of it up!
It is the best time to make some plans for the longer
term and it’s time to be happy. I’ve read this publish and if I
could I wish to counsel you some fascinating things or advice.
Maybe you can write next articles relating to this article.
I wish to read more issues approximately it!
Іt’ѕ not my fіrst time tօ gⲟ tо sеe this web site, і аm browsing this
web ⲣage dailly and ɡet pleasant fɑcts from here everyday.
If some one wants expert view about blogging after
that i propose him/her to pay a quick visit this web site, Keep up the nice
work.