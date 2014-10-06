The 2014-15 fantasy hockey picks

Top 16 players in the NHL
By Elliot Chan, Opinions Editor
The NHL season has officially arrived, and fantasy pools are filling up fast. If you haven’t joined one yet, I highly recommend it: it’s a fun way to get distracted from homework, work, or anything else that is totally bumming you out—there, I’ve convinced you. Now with that being said, there’s no time to be wasted, so here are the top 16 players (four from each forward position and four defencemen, goalies omitted) you should do anything you can to acquire:
1) Sidney Crosby, Centre: Since his concussion, I’ve been hesitant to select him first. Needless to say, every year that I don’t pick him, I ended up regretting it. He is the best player in the league, there is no point arguing.
2) John Tavares, Centre: The last few years showed Tavares coming into full form. I’m convinced he’ll have another 90-point season.
3) Steven Stamkos, Centre: There is just something about Canadian centres. Many will argue that Stamkos should in fact be the second pick behind Crosby, but I say, it really doesn’t matter. You can’t go wrong with either of the top three.
4) Anze Kopitar, Centre: And the fourth is not too shabby either. Coming off of a Stanley Cup victory, Kopitar is finally stepping into the spotlight as one of the league’s most dominant players.
5) Patrick Kane, Right Wing: With the memories of the Western Conference Finals loss to LA still fresh in Kane’s mind, I foresee a more determined Chicago squad.
6) Corey Perry, Right Wing: Always a sound player alongside his line-mate, Ryan Getzlaf, Perry can realistically reach the 40-goal mark again.
7) Alex Ovechkin, Right Wing: Once the titan contending for number one spot, now a potential candidate to fly under the radar. Ovechkin is still a prized choice regardless.
8) Martin St. Louis, Right Wing: An inspiration to his team and a 30-goal scorer last season. St. Louis was a slow starter when he was traded to the Rangers, but with eight goals in the playoffs, things look promising.
9) Gabriel Landeskog, Left Wing: The captain of a young Avalanche team has done nothing but impress. This season will surely prove that Landeskog and Colorado’s success was not a fluke.
10) Zach Parise, Left Wing: Always consistent and clutch. That’s how every sniper wants to be described.
11) Jamie Benn, Left Wing: Benn would not likely be your first pick, but if he is still an option in your second or third, don’t hesitate—he was one point away from the 80-point mark last season.
12) Taylor Hall, Left Wing: There is so much potential and hype. Could this be the year that Hall takes it to the next level? He’s a gamble that might pay in dividends.
13) Erik Karlsson, Defenceman: No argument. Karlsson is the best offensive defenceman in the league.
14) PK Subban, Defenceman: He has finally found his style and a new contract. This season will determine what type of player he’ll be going forward, and I predict he’ll be excellent.
15) Shea Weber, Defenceman: Weber’s big shot from the blue-line is just one asset you’ll gain if you select him. I won’t bother mentioning the others.
16) Zdeno Chara, Defenceman: The veteran with still much to prove.
So there are my top 16 picks. If you can get at least one player in each position onto your fantasy lineup, I can almost guarantee success—but I won’t, because I know this season is going to be full of surprises.
The padlock on its own is actually a latch device
that.
My grand daughter is now kept firmly downstairs.
Using them at the bottom of stairs is not a problem.
I don’t have measurements for you to copy.
Hi there, I log on to your blogs like every week. Your humoristic style
is awesome, keep it up!
I could not refrain from commenting. Very well written!
A neighboring musical lavatory is actually a novelty.
Great delivery. Great arguments. Keep up the great effort.
What’s up, I wish for to subscribe for this blog to obtain newest updates, thus where can i do it
please help.wholesale mlb jerseys free shipping from China
Our fences can be customized to fit any size pool.
For use with children 6 to 24 months of age.
I have read some excellent stuff here. Definitely value bookmarking for revisiting.
I surprise how so much attempt you set to make such a wonderful informative site.
Easy Room to Room Set Up and Take Down.
Greetings I am so happy I found your webpage, I really found you by error,
while I was looking on Digg for something else,
Anyhow I am here now and would just like to say cheers for a remarkable post and a all round enjoyable blog (I also love the theme/design),
I don’t have time to look over it all at the minute but I have bookmarked it and also added
your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the excellent b.
You’re right, tension gates are NOT safe for stairs.
Very good information. Lucky me I ran across your blog by accident (stumbleupon).
I have book-marked it for later!
And always lock the dead bolt when leaving.
Great website you have here but I was curious if you knew oof any forums that cover
the same topics discussed here? I’d really love to be a part oof community where I can get suggestions from other experienced
individuals that share the same interest. If you have any recommendations, poease let me
know. Cheers!
It should only open away from the pool.
This site will be about baby gates in particular.
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I’ve truly
enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. In any case I
will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you
write again very soon!
In the last, the admin and members of any Facebook Group were capable of create a discussion thread
where members could discuss.
At this moment I am going to do my breakfast, once having my breakfast
coming yet again to read other news.
I have read so many posts concerning the blogger lovers however this paragraph is really a
pleasant paragraph, keep it up.