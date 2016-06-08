The cult of Justin Trudeau

Media worship of a top politician

By Cazzy Lewchuk, Staff Writer

The declaration of Justin Trudeau as our new prime minister was widely celebrated by many Canadians. A fresh face, promising a reversal to the unpopular policies of the former leader and the creation of a better Canada, ’Trudeau was especially popular amongst millennials, admired by the international media in envy, and near worshipped by the Canadian media.

Few world leaders have received the admiration that Trudeau has. In many ways, he’s reflective of Canada’s worldwide image: polite, reasonable, respected, and a contrast to the many war-mongering, unpopular leaders worldwide. Add on his continuation of the “Trudeau” legacy, and you’ve got a prime minister who is one of the most popular in recent memory.

But too often, Trudeau is put on a pedestal by the media. Trudeau the person and leader is eschewed for Trudeau the image and cult figure. Jokes about his physical attractiveness are abundant (he was often called a “PMILF” or “Prime Minister I’d Like to Fuck” shortly after the election), and any boastfulness or showing off on his part is recklessly covered by the media for days on end.

Recently, Trudeau summed up quantum computing down to a simple explanation in a press conference, much to the amazement of many in attendance (and millions of others, once the media reported on the story). Later investigation revealed that the question was most likely a set-up and the conference had little to do with quantum computing. But hey, it’s a good way to show off just how smart our new glorious leader is.

Coverage isn’t limited to Trudeau on the job. Vacation photos of him and his family are showcased often, with emphasis on how beautiful his wife and kids are. It’s as if the media is astounded that Trudeau sometimes enjoys leisure time with his family, just like most politicians and people do.

In many ways, Trudeau’s popularity amongst the media and individuals alike is reflective of optimism for the future. Our previous prime minister didn’t just have policies that were considered bad by many Canadians, he was also known for being boring and having an out-of-touch image in the media. It’s so nice to see someone “real” in charge that we can often over-inflate the importance of his personal life and excessively cover any statements he makes.

Ultimately, a politician’s personal image should be irrelevant because what really matters are their political positions and how they affect the country. Many people (myself included) are pleased with Trudeau’s actions and plans for the future, and respect him on a personal and political level. I would have a beer with Trudeau. I know many who would love to date him if he was on the market. I would trust him with my car, and I trust him to make decisions about my country’s future.

But ultimately, what we trust him personally with is irrelevant. We should review, scrutinize, and criticize his political decisions only—no matter how cool his explanation about quantum computing was.