Posted on by

The greatest movie Hollywood has ever made

 

We’re serious this time

By Chandler Walter, Humour Editor

Forget the last movie you saw. It was garbage. Throw a few super heroes together, so what? Think bigger. Think bolder.

Marvel has just released a statement to the press explaining their next step in movie integration.

The Avengers was a good starting-off point,” said Marvel spokesperson Ian Buntly, “but it was only the first step. We saw what people wanted, and that was diversity: a whole bunch of heroes defeating a whole bunch of enemies. And that’s just what we’re going to give them.”

When asked if he was referring to the much-anticipated Civil War, or even the larger scale Infinity War, Buntly only laughed: “That’s just another stone in the pond for us. Sure the Guardians of the Galaxy will join up with the Avengers, and we’ll even get Ant Man in there at some point, but why limit ourselves to super heroes and aliens? Why even limit ourselves to one universe?”

After a few minutes of maniacal laughter, Buntly explained where the world of large-scale movie production was headed.

“We simply call it The Movie. It will begin shortly after the Infinity War, which is when we will finally have all the Avengers assembled, if you will. Then some sciency-space-time-thingy or whatever will happen, tearing a hole in the Marvel universe and integrating it will all others.”

“Just think of the possibilities. Batman will join up with Frodo to take on Godzilla, meanwhile Curious George and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles tackle that giant ghost thing from Ghostbusters. It will be a thing of beauty.”

The Movie is planned to be a trilogy of three trilogies. Each of the separate films will have a running time somewhere between the lengths of Avatar and Return of the King.

“The entire project will probably come to an end in the late 2090s,” Buntly said. “It’s okay if our actors die, because most of the audience who knew that character to be played by that actor will probably be dead as well. This movie will span generations.”

Depending on how it does in the box office, Buntly has optimistic hopes for where this trilogy will go.

“Who knows, as long as it keeps making money, I don’t see any reason why we should ever stop making these movies. Just look at the Avengers: Buncha heroes beating up a buncha bad guys. That’s all people want to see, and they will just keep paying to see it.”

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

61 comments on “The greatest movie Hollywood has ever made

  1. hello there and thank you for your information – I’ve definitely picked up
    anything new from right here. I did however expertise a few technical issues
    using this web site, as I experienced to reload the site a lot of times previous to I could get it
    to load properly. I had been wondering if your hosting is OK?
    Not that I’m complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will very frequently affect your placement in google and can damage your high quality score if ads and marketing with
    Adwords. Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my e-mail and can look out for a lot more of your respective interesting content.

    Make sure you update this again very soon.

  5. I’m curious to find out what blog system you have been utilizing?

    I’m experiencing some small security problems with my latest site and I’d like to find something more secure.
    Do you have any solutions?

  6. You are so cool! I do not suppose I’ve truly read a single thing like this before.
    So wonderful to find another person with some original thoughts on this issue.
    Seriously.. thank you for starting this up. This web site
    is something that’s needed on the internet, someone with a little originality!

  9. I like the valuable information you provide in your articles.
    I’ll bookmark your blog and check again here frequently.
    I’m quite sure I will learn a lot of new stuff right here!
    Best of luck for the next!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*