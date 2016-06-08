Creating digital media
By Jerrison Oracion, Senior Columnist
The library used to be a place where you could read books and do your homework, but as the years go by, technology has allowed the library to offer more services. You can now get CDs, DVDs and even video games in the library. Also, you can find out information on the internet by using the computers in the library, including getting audiobooks and tutoring via the library’s website. But now, the library also has space to make digital media.
Last year, The Inspiration Lab in the third floor of the Central Library in Downtown Vancouver was opened. The purpose of the lab is that it allows people to make a variety of digital media and to digitize material that can be saved for future generations. There are various sections in The Inspiration Lab, and there are public spaces where you can use your own equipment to work on various things, do tutoring sessions, and/or have study groups. Next, there are five recording studios that allow people to make audio recordings. You can make music, podcasts, audiodramas and web shows in the recording studios. In one of the studios, there is a green screen that can be used to make movies and web shows. There is professional equipment in the studios, including high quality microphones for high quality audio and a control booth that can be used to mix your music. This equipment will allow you to make high-quality material.
There is also a computer lab where you can convert analog material into digital files. There is a variety of equipment that can be used to digitize material including a VCR, a cassette player, and a scanner. You can use this equipment to digitize VHS tapes, tapes, archival pictures, and film negatives. When you do that, you can use those files to make projects including making slideshows, movies, and books, as well as restoring pictures. Making digital copies of archival material will allow future generations to see that material.
In each of the sections in the lab, there are instructions that show how to use the equipment and how they can be used to make something so that you can easily use them. Until July, you can go to workshops where you can learn how to use the audio equipment in the recording studios with an audio expert. Also, there are library staff members in the lab available to help anyone make something. The interesting thing about all of this is that it is free and if you have a Vancouver Public Library card, you can book one of the recording studios. The Inspiration Lab is a great place to make digital content and preserve history.
Valuable information. Fortunate me I discovered your site by chance, and I’m shocked why this coincidence didn’t took place earlier! I bookmarked it.
*Egads, I think there may be a satellite dish pointed at my house now. I just called the FBAR hotline in Detroit. They wanted my name and phone number, I said “I must have dialed the wrong number”.
Hehe, you are making all of those other information sites We¡¯ve learn about this kind of topic look negative. We have defiently located the most appropriate one to help take note of. Many thanks for this kind of.
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my blog thus i came to “return the favor”.I’m trying to find things to
enhance my website!I suppose its ok to use a few of
your ideas!!
My programmer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the costs.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on a number of websites for about a year and am anxious about switching
to another platform. I have heard very good things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress posts into it?
Any help would be really appreciated!
Hi there to every one, because I am really eager
of reading this weblog’s post to be updated on a regular
basis. It contains nice material.
I’m extremely impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout
on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself?
Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it’s rare to
see a great blog like this one these days.
This site definitely has all the info I wanted about this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
Hi there it’s me, I am also visiting this site regularly, this web page is in fact fastidious and the
visitors are in fact sharing nice thoughts.
Everyone loves what you guys are up too. This kind of clever work and coverage!
Keep up the excellent works guys I’ve you
guys to blogroll.
Hi there to all, because I am really eager of reading
this blog’s post to be updated on a regular basis. It contains nice information.
I truly love your site.. Excellent colors & theme. Did you
make this website yourself? Please reply
back as I’m attempting to create my own personal website and would
love to find out where you got this from or just what
the theme is called. Kudos!
Great items from you, man. I have remember your stuff previous to and
you are just too excellent. I really like what you have acquired here, certainly like what you are saying and the way in which you say
it. You make it enjoyable and you still care for to keep it wise.
I can’t wait to read far more from you. That is actually a great web site.
Greetings from Florida! I’m bored to death at work so I
decided to browse your website on my iphone during lunch break.
I enjoy the information you provide here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
I’m shocked at how fast your blog loaded on my phone ..
I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, excellent site!
Appreciate this post. Let me try it out.
What’s up every one, here every person is sharing such know-how,
therefore it’s pleasant to read this weblog, and I used to pay a quick visit this web site daily.
Hello, the whole thing is going perfectly here and
ofcourse every one is sharing facts, that’s truly fine, keep up writing.
I think this is one of the most important info for me.
And i am glad reading your article. But want to remark on some general things, The web site style is wonderful, the articles
is really excellent : D. Good job, cheers
It’s not my first time to pay a visit this website, i am visiting this site dailly and get nice information from here
all the time.