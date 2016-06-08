Creating digital media

By Jerrison Oracion, Senior Columnist

The library used to be a place where you could read books and do your homework, but as the years go by, technology has allowed the library to offer more services. You can now get CDs, DVDs and even video games in the library. Also, you can find out information on the internet by using the computers in the library, including getting audiobooks and tutoring via the library’s website. But now, the library also has space to make digital media.

Last year, The Inspiration Lab in the third floor of the Central Library in Downtown Vancouver was opened. The purpose of the lab is that it allows people to make a variety of digital media and to digitize material that can be saved for future generations. There are various sections in The Inspiration Lab, and there are public spaces where you can use your own equipment to work on various things, do tutoring sessions, and/or have study groups. Next, there are five recording studios that allow people to make audio recordings. You can make music, podcasts, audiodramas and web shows in the recording studios. In one of the studios, there is a green screen that can be used to make movies and web shows. There is professional equipment in the studios, including high quality microphones for high quality audio and a control booth that can be used to mix your music. This equipment will allow you to make high-quality material.

There is also a computer lab where you can convert analog material into digital files. There is a variety of equipment that can be used to digitize material including a VCR, a cassette player, and a scanner. You can use this equipment to digitize VHS tapes, tapes, archival pictures, and film negatives. When you do that, you can use those files to make projects including making slideshows, movies, and books, as well as restoring pictures. Making digital copies of archival material will allow future generations to see that material.

In each of the sections in the lab, there are instructions that show how to use the equipment and how they can be used to make something so that you can easily use them. Until July, you can go to workshops where you can learn how to use the audio equipment in the recording studios with an audio expert. Also, there are library staff members in the lab available to help anyone make something. The interesting thing about all of this is that it is free and if you have a Vancouver Public Library card, you can book one of the recording studios. The Inspiration Lab is a great place to make digital content and preserve history.