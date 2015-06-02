The International Flag for Planet Earth

What it looks like, and why have one?
By Brittney MacDonald, Life & Style Editor
Have you ever wondered what a flag to represent the entire Earth should look like? Well now we have one! The International Flag of Planet Earth (yes, that’s its name) was conceived by Swedish artist Oskar Pernefeldt, when it became apparent that various nations would have to pool their resources if they planned to have a Mars landing by 2025.
Personally I am glad that the mutual goal of planetary exploration has different space programs from all around the world working together rather than going into competition with one another, like what happened with the moon landing.
Pernefeldt decided to use blue and white as the main colours, because they are reminiscent of water which he feels is important because it covers so much of the planet and is so significant to life.
The centre design is actually an artistic rendition of the Borromean rings—a mathematical concept consisting of several circles interlocking, with the idea being that removing any one circle will then topple the structure. This is a similar idea to the Olympic Rings, but not entirely the same, because with Borromean rings it’s imperative that all the rings be interlocking with one another.
Symbolically I think it’s beautiful, that the Earth is a structure built on the cultures and differences of its people and that no single country is responsible for the integrity of the whole. According to a release put out by GlobalPost, Pernefeldt wanted to remind people “we share this planet, no matter of national boundaries … we should take care of each other and the planet we live on.”
From a more practical standpoint, I was initially a little put off by the flag. Though the individual ideas are good, combined the flag comes off looking very European, which is definitely a problem considering the technological super powers that you can expect will be contributing to the Mars landing (where the flag is supposedly going to make its debut) include Japan, China, Brazil, and India.
Though it’s looking like this flag will become the official flag for Earth, nothing is set in stone yet and probably won’t be until we’re a little bit closer to that Mars landing goal.
Peculiar article, exactly what I needed.
Aw, this was a very nice post. Spending some time and actual effort
to create a good article… but what can I say…
I put things off a whole lot and don’t manage to get
anything done.
Great post, 🙂 I’ve been enjoying all your blog tips posts!
It’s remarkable in favor of me to have a site, which is helpful in favor of my knowledge.
thanks admin
Excellent way of describing, and pleasant piece of writing to get information concerning
my presentation topic, which i am going to present in academy.
I got this web page from my friend who shared with me on the topic of this
site and at the moment this time I am visiting this web site and reading very
informative articles at this place.
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic
to be really something that I think I would never understand.
It seems too complex and extremely broad
for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
Spot on with this write-up, I actually feel this
website needs a lot more attention. I’ll probably be back again to read through more, thanks
for the information!
709799 60434I admire your piece of function, regards for all of the intriguing posts . 737010
Pingback: URL
With havin so much content do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright infringement?
My site has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either
authored myself or outsourced but it appears
a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my permission.
Do you know any methods to help prevent content from being ripped off?
I’d really appreciate it.
I loved as much as you will receive carried
out right here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish.
nonetheless, you command get bought an impatience over that you wish
be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again as exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this hike.
This is a topic that’s near to my heart… Many thanks! Where are
your contact details though?
And with MF60, they get to focus on what they need to do.
Some of these businesses have a lot of ground that they need to cover with
security but they don’t have much money to do it. There are a few ventures that lend themselves much better to a long term career than others will.
But the trackable promotional medium of all trackable promotional mediums, is Google Ad – Words.
However, general ads use indirect methods like
awareness because no direct consumer responses are
available. How could one describe what one feels when thinking of how one will meet ones obligations to provide financially
for ones spouse or children.
672256 536135I like this site really significantly so significantly superb details. 163631
44327 306339I gotta favorite this site it seems handy very helpful 592777
757401 430624of course like your web-site however you need to test the spelling on quite a few of your posts. 418383
474098 185503Usually I dont read this kind of stuff, but this was really interesting! 59829
765774 396038You are the top, It is posts like this that maintain me coming back and checking this internet site regularly, thanks for the information! 856416
902786 880666I see your point, and I totally appreciate your article. For what its worth I will tell all my friends about it, quite resourceful. Later. 446921
188554 33271Real instructive and amazing anatomical structure of articles , now thats user pleasant (:. 569302
327240 222249Wow, suprisingly I never knew this. Keep up with great posts. 478385
242994 770546Hey! Do you know if they make any plugins to help with SEO? Im trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but Im not seeing very good results. If you know of any please share. Thanks! 569355
566257 875805hey there, your website is great. I do thank you for work 984267
625860 178775I want to start a blog written by a fictitious character commenting on politics, current events, news etc..How?. 176432
533254 301146Hello super schner Webblog den ihr da habt. Bin gerade ber die Google Suche darber gestolpert. Gefllt mir echt super gut. macht weiter so. MFG Martina 810255
678167 773726This will likely be a fantastic site, may well you be interested in performing an interview about how you developed it? If so e-mail me! 150064
189786 317457Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to assert that I get actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I will be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently quickly. 493896
683024 163937This is such a great post, and was thinking much the same myself. Another great update. 573011
509059 310260Hi there! Good stuff, please do tell me when you lastly post something like this! 512086
435154 639760This internet internet site is my aspiration, quite exceptional style and style and Perfect topic matter. 620167
621997 20480Your talent is really appreciated!! Thank you. You saved me a lot of frustration. I switched from Joomla to Drupal to the WordPress platform and Ive fully embraced WordPress. Its so much easier and easier to tweak. Anyway, thanks again. Awesome domain! 921829
Thanks on your marvelous posting! I seriously enjoyed reading it,
you happen to be a great author.I will make sure to bookmark your blog and will often come
back very soon. I want to encourage you to continue your great work, have a nice holiday weekend!
WOW just what I was searching for. Came here by searching for plenty
of fish dating site of free dating
I was recommended this blog by my cousin. I’m no longer certain whether or not this post is written by means of him as nobody else recognise such particular about my trouble. You’re wonderful! Thank you!
Hello, for all time i used to check blog posts here in the early hours
in the dawn, for the reason that i like to find out more
and more.
Hey, I think your blog might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your blog site in Opera, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, awesome blog!
I used to be able to find good advice from your blog posts.
I am really loving the theme/design of your website.
Do you ever run into any web browser compatibility issues?
A number of my blog visitors have complained about my site
not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Firefox.
Do you have any recommendations to help fix this problem?
Hey there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my zynga
group? There’s a lot of people that I think would really enjoy your content.
Please let me know. Many thanks