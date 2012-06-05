Posted on by

The Kings of L.A.

By Josh Martin, Sports Editor

How did the L.A. Kings, who barely made the playoffs in eighth spot, make it all the way to the Stanley Cup Finals? They came in as the complete underdogs and are now the powerhouse team in the West. Ever since head coach Darryl Sutter replaced former head coach Terry Murray back in December the Kings have been able to turn their ship around into the right direction. Yes, everything is looking in their favour to win the Stanley Cup so now the real question is whether or not they can thread the needle and finish off what they started.

In the first round of the playoffs the Kings were up against the Vancouver Canucks. A team that had just captured their second consecutive Presidents’ Trophy and a team that had just come off a year where they lost in game seven of the Stanley Cup Finals to the Boston Bruins. It wasn’t hard to see that the Canucks were the favourites against the Kings. Hungrier than ever. However, right off the bat the Kings came out and dominated, winning the first three games and then finishing the Canucks off in game five, taking the series four games to one. A shocker, to say the least. All of Vancouver was stunned and devastated that they were knocked out so early, especially to a team like L.A.

The Kings continued to take that underdog status and roll with it against the number-two seeded team in the Western Conference, the St. Louis Blues. After four games though, it was all over. L.A. steam rolled the Blues in a sweep and advanced to the Western Conference finals against the Phoenix Coyotes.

[quote style=”boxed”]They’re not scoring a whole lot, but they’re not getting scored on either. Jonathan Quick has been lights out, posting a 1.49 GAA and a .946% save percentage, with a lot of credit having to go toward goaltending coach and New Westminster resident Bill Ranford.[/quote]

A strange set of opponents to say the least. Who would have guessed that the Coyotes and Kings would be duking it out to advance to the Stanley Cup Finals. Two teams that flew under the radar over the course of the regular season.

Well, the Coyotes were just like the rest of them—no match for the Kings. All it took was five games. And now the Kings are making an appearance in the Finals—against the New Jersey Devils—for the first time since 1993 when they lost to the Montreal Canadiens.

In the 15 games that they’ve played in the post-season the Kings have a total of 43 goals. That’s a 2.87 goals for per game average. They have 13 wins and only two losses, a total of 23 goals against making that an average of a 1.53 goals against average.

They’re not scoring a whole lot, but they’re not getting scored on either. Jonathan Quick has been lights out, posting a 1.49 GAA and a .946% save percentage, with a lot of credit having to go toward goaltending coach and New Westminster resident Bill Ranford.

So with all of that said, what is there secret? What gives? How does a team all of a sudden absolutely dominate in the playoffs?

It could be the case of exceptional goaltending, or the defensive mind-set that they seem to have, preying off their opponents’ mistakes. But for a team to dominate like they have, it has to be much more than that.

It all comes down to discipline. And the Kings of L.A. have plenty of it. The Devils have experience and three Stanley Cups to boot in the past two decades, but they’re now the underdogs. A familiar status to the Kings who are now looking from the other side of the spectrum—as the favourites to win the Holy Grail.

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

24 comments on “The Kings of L.A.

  2. An impressive share! I have just forwarded this onto
    a colleague who has been doing a little homework on this.
    And he in fact bought me dinner simply because I discovered
    it for him… lol. So allow me to reword this….
    Thank YOU for the meal!! But yeah, thanks for spending some time to discuss this matter
    here on your blog.

  3. Appreciating the commitment you put into your site and detailed information you offer.
    It’s nice to come across a blog every once in a while that
    isn’t the same old rehashed material. Excellent read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m including your RSS feeds
    to my Google account.

  4. I’m not that much of a internet reader to be honest but your blogs really nice, keep
    it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back later on. All the best

  5. This design is steller! You definitely know how to keep a reader amused.
    Between your wit and your videos, I was almost
    moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Wonderful job.
    I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented
    it. Too cool!

  7. I’m impressed, I have to admit. Rarely do I come across a blog that’s both educative
    and interesting, and let me tell you, you’ve hit the nail on the
    head. The issue is something which too few folks are
    speaking intelligently about. I am very happy I came across this in my
    search for something regarding this.

  8. Thank you a bunch for sharing this with all folks you really realize
    what you are speaking about! Bookmarked. Kindly also discuss with my web
    site =). We could have a hyperlink change agreement among us

  9. I blog quite often and I seriously appreciate your information. The
    article has really peaked my interest. I am going to book
    mark your blog and keep checking for new information about once a week.
    I subscribed to your RSS feed as well.

  11. naturally just like your website however you should have a look at the spelling on several
    of your own posts. A number seem to be rife with spelling issues and I in discovering
    it very bothersome to tell the simple truth nonetheless I am going to certainly come again again.

  12. Nice post. I learn something new and challenging
    on blogs I stumbleupon every day. It will always
    be useful to read articles from other writers and practice a little something from other
    sites.

  13. Hey there would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re using?
    I’ve loaded your blog site in 3 different internet browsers and I have to admit this web site loads
    a great deal faster then most. Is it possible to recommend a
    great web hosting provider in a honest price? Thanks a good
    deal, I appreciate it!

  14. Hey! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect against hackers?
    I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on.
    Any recommendations?

  15. Link exchange is nothing else except it is simply placing
    the other person’s weblog link on your page at appropriate place and other person will also do same in support of you.

  16. As I originally commented I appear to have clicked the -Notify me when new
    comments are added- checkbox and from now on any time a comment is added I receive four emails
    with the exact same comment. There has to be a simple method you can actually remove me from that service?
    Kudos!

  17. It’s really a cool and useful piece of information. I am satisfied
    that you shared this useful information with us. Please keep
    us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.

  19. Does your site have got a contact page? I’m having a tough time locating it but,
    I’d prefer to shoot an e-mail. I’ve got some suggestions for your personal blog you
    may well be interested in hearing. Either way, great website and I anticipate seeing it improve
    over time.

  21. I’ve been surfing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
    It is pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all web owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the
    net will be much more useful than ever before.
    Gamefly 3 month free trial

  22. Good day! I know this is kinda off topic but I’d figured I’d ask.
    Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest writing
    a blog article or vice-versa? My blog discusses a lot of the same subjects
    as yours and I believe we could greatly benefit from each other.
    If you are interested feel free to shoot me an email. I look forward to hearing from you!
    Superb blog by the way!

  23. You’re so awesome! I don’t suppose I’ve truly read through anything like that before.
    So nice to find another person with genuine thoughts on this topic.
    Really.. many thanks for starting this up. This site is something that is required on the
    internet, someone with a little originality!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*