The lazy workout

Lose weight effortlessly, and keep it off!*
By Natalie Serafini, Editor-in-Chief
The new diet craze that’s sweeping the nation is SiestaFiesta!TM. Touted for its fast and easy results, this diet will have you saying “Hola!” to a beach bod in no time flat—flat like your stomach!
Created by Dr. Ben Ersatz**, this regimen involves one simple, easy step—two, if you count signing the release form. Just consent to a medically induced coma! Say hello to a month or two of bed rest and controlled intake of the minimum number of calories required to live, and say goodbye to pounds. Before you know it, you’ll be running on the beach in a teeny tiny bikini!***
The genius** behind the diet originally developed it for himself, then decided to share the program with the world when he saw the real, tangible, results. Dr. Ersatz signed on a team of doctors**** who believed in his vision, and the rest is SiestaFiesta!TM history.
“I was tired of working out and leading a healthy lifestyle. All of the sweating, and cooking. Who has time and energy for a run, or the money to buy workout clothes?” said Dr. Ersatz. “These workout ideals that we’re presented with are classist, which is why I created a program with a flat, one-time fee of only $8,000.
“Really, it’s roughly the amount of money you’d be spending on a one-year gym membership, right? But this requires no work!”
After being featured on the popular daytime show, Doctor Ox, SiestaFiesta!TM saw self-conscious people lining up in droves to try the diet for themselves.
“I bring the public information that will help them on their path to be their best selves,” Dr. Ox said on his show. “And this program really works! My point of view is offered without conflict of interest.”
But what does the SiestaFiesta!TM program actually entail?
Participants consent to a medically induced coma—just like going on a much-needed vacation for a month or two! From there, you’ll be fed via IV enough nutrients and liquids to get you looking super slim and trim. Your condition and weight-loss progress will be monitored by a team of very competent doctors*****. Nurses will ensure you’re getting daily exercise and stretches, which will help to melt the pounds off and mitigate any nasty bedsores or gangrene.
But don’t just listen to this advertorial—check out testimonials from totally real, totally healthy people who saw results fast!******
“I loved SiestaFiesta!TM It’s the first time I’ve seen a diet program that worked for me, and I couldn’t be happier with how I look now. Thanks, Dr. Ersatz!” said Millie.
“Got a special event coming up in a few months? Do what I did and try SiestaFiesta!TM I’ve never looked better than when my daughter carried me down the aisle at her wedding,” said Greg.
“Take control of your life, and sign it over to doctors who definitely know what they’re doing!” said Riley.
Don’t wait to lose weight. Get in touch with Dr. Ersatz! Call now, and get a limited edition nose-hair trimmer, for free!
*For a limited time, until you return to your regular life
** Not a real doctor/genius
*** Once your muscles have returned to normal, and you’re able to stand on your own
**** By doctors, we mean like, “doctors”
***** While you will be monitored by doctors whose integrities have been bought, this diet is not actually recommended by doctors
****** Testimonials heavily edited for content, meaning, and tone. Names also changed
