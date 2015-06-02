The meaning of life:

A very important word search
By Sharon Miki, Humour Editor
We’re all looking for answers, and I’ve found a way to give them to you. Here’s how to do it: stare at the below word search for two to three minutes. The first three words that come to you are the meaning to your life. Tweet us your results @TheOtherPress!
