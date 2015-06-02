Posted on by

The meaning of life:

Concept by Sharon Miki

Concept by Sharon Miki

A very important word search

By Sharon Miki, Humour Editor

We’re all looking for answers, and I’ve found a way to give them to you. Here’s how to do it: stare at the below word search for two to three minutes. The first three words that come to you are the meaning to your life. Tweet us your results @TheOtherPress!

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

83 comments on “The meaning of life:

  1. Pingback: elewacja dlh

  2. Pingback: podlogi

  3. Pingback: kantï¿½wka dlh

  4. Pingback: http://bit.ly/1sqQjxl

  5. Pingback: http://bestcoffeemakerwithgrinderreviews.com

  6. Pingback: 剑网3点卡充值

  7. Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble Review

  8. Pingback: http://bit.ly/20O0IxQ

  9. Pingback: Actress Shoes

  10. Pingback: plr

  11. Pingback: gustavinho dos blogs

  12. Pingback: spam scammer

  13. Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirts

  14. Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts

  15. Pingback: MobileNation usa

  16. Pingback: car

  17. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  18. Pingback: fast cash loans

  19. Pingback: how to get rid of cellulite

  20. Pingback: Top Bankruptcy Attorneys Garland

  21. Pingback: robot para opciones binarias 2016

  22. Pingback: web link

  23. Pingback: spelling check

  24. Pingback: Santiago

  25. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Review

  27. Pingback: freebetcastle

  28. Pingback: canada goose

  29. Hair Xpressions Salon 3117 W Craig Rd , 130 North Las Vegas , NV 89032 702-733-0229 Fairly insightful publish. Never believed that it was this simple after all. I had spent a beneficial deal of my time looking for someone to explain this topic clearly and you¡¯re the only one that ever did that. Kudos to you! Keep it up

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*