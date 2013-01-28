The Other Dress

Douglas College students keep campus fresh
By Aidan Mouellic,Contributor
Name:
Milo Leerar
Describe your style:
“I don’t care about matching! If it looks cool, I will wear it! I am not afraid to be obnoxious with what I wear.”
Favourite shopping area:
“Value Village and thrift stores.”
Desired clothing item:
“I wish I had short floral overalls!”
Images by Aidan Mouellic.
