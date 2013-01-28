Posted on by

The Other Dress

Douglas College students keep campus fresh

By Aidan Mouellic,Contributor 

Milo Leerar

 

Name:

Milo Leerar

Describe your style:

“I don’t care about matching! If it looks cool, I will wear it! I am not afraid to be obnoxious with what I wear.”

Favourite shopping area:

“Value Village and thrift stores.”

Desired clothing item:

“I wish I had short floral overalls!”

Images by Aidan Mouellic.

 

 

 

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

68 comments on “The Other Dress

  1. Pingback: find this

  2. Pingback: Best Bankruptcy Lawyers McKinney Texas

  3. Pingback: life insurance lawyer

  4. Pingback: batman v superman dawn of justice full movie in hindi

  5. Pingback: acheter des likes

  6. Pingback: gopro battery bacpac

  7. Pingback: proofreading

  8. I’m not sure why but this site is loading incredibly slow for me.
    Is anyone else having this problem or is it a issue on my end?
    I’ll check back later on and see if the problem still
    exists.

  9. Pingback: Globalandia

  12. Oh my goodness! Incredible article dude! Thank you so much, However I
    am going through problems with your RSS. I don’t understand why I am unable to subscribe to it.
    Is there anybody else having similar RSS problems?
    Anyone that knows the answer will you kindly respond? Thanx!!

  14. Hello there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my twitter group?
    There’s a lot of people that I think would really enjoy your content.
    Please let me know. Thanks

  16. Heya! I simply desired to ask should you ever have trouble with hackers?
    My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and i also finished up losing several months
    of work because of no backup. Do you have any solutions to protect against hackers?

  17. Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and I find
    It truly useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something back and
    aid others like you helped me.

  18. What’s Happening i am just a new comer to this, I discovered this I’ve found It
    positively useful and features aided me out loads.
    I am hoping to offer a contribution & help other customers like its helped me.
    Good job.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*