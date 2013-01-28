The Other Dress

Douglas College students keep campus fresh

By Aidan Mouellic,Contributor

Name:

Milo Leerar

Describe your style:

“I don’t care about matching! If it looks cool, I will wear it! I am not afraid to be obnoxious with what I wear.”

Favourite shopping area:

“Value Village and thrift stores.”

Desired clothing item:

“I wish I had short floral overalls!”

Images by Aidan Mouellic.