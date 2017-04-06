The Other Playlist

By Brittney MacDonald, Life & Style Editor

It’s hard to feel motivated with exam season so close. At the Other Press we understand that. So here’s a list of our favourite tracks for you to enjoy and get your mind off of those impending finals! Don’t worry, you can do that thing you have to do—we believe in you!

To Be Alone with You by Sufjan Stevens (Carlos) I Only Have Eyes for You by Tashaki Miyaki (Lauren K.) Padeya by Ibk Spaceshipboi (Aaron) Talk it to Death by Sunparlour Players (Greg) Sandstorm by Darude (Davie) Adore by Cashmere Cat ft. Ariana Grande (Jerrison) Learn to Run by David Vertesi (Rebecca) Never Again by Breaking Benjamin (Caroline) High Enough by K.Flay (Brittney) How Long Will I Love You by Ellie Goulding (Analyn)