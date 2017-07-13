The Other Playlist

By Brittney MacDonald, Life & Style Editor

Staying focused during the summer semester is hard—believe us, we know! We here at the OP find that music is the best way to express our feelings—mostly the longing we have to leave our desks and enjoy the sun. Honestly, you wouldn’t believe the number of times our staff has broken out in a perfectly choreographed interpretive dance number to “We Be Burnin’” by Sean Paul. I think it might have happened once—or that might have been a fever dream I had… In any case, here are the songs that we’ve had playing on repeat!

Head Over Heels by Tears for Fears (Aaron) Supermarket Flowers by Ed Sheeran (Analyn) Star of the County Down by The Chieftains (Ed) Taipei Person/Allah Tea by Stone Sour (Caroline) Making Love to Canada by Ivan Hrvatska (Lauren K.) New Rules by Dua Lipa (Carlos) The Chain by Fleetwood Mac (Brittney)