By Brittney MacDonald, Life & Style Editor

Looking for some new summer jams? Well, have a listen to some of the tracks The Other Press staff can’t get out of their heads. You can listen by searching The Other Playlist in Spotify.

“I Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” by Atruvin ft. Charlie James (Brittney) “Get Lost by Breakbot” (Mercedes) “Doing it to Death” by The Kills (Lauren K.) “Mama Says” by Ibeyi (Eric) “Victory” by Dear Reader (Chandler) “Moonlight” by Ariana Grande (Jerrison) “I Got U” by Duke Dumont ft. Jax Jones (Elizabeth) “Finest Girl” by The Lonely Island (Joel) “CPU” by Big Boi ft. Phantogram (Cara) “C’est La Vie Way” by Wolf Parade (Elliot)