By Brittney MacDonald, Life & Style Editor
Looking for some new summer jams? Well, have a listen to some of the tracks The Other Press staff can’t get out of their heads. You can listen by searching The Other Playlist in Spotify.
- “I Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” by Atruvin ft. Charlie James (Brittney)
- “Get Lost by Breakbot” (Mercedes)
- “Doing it to Death” by The Kills (Lauren K.)
- “Mama Says” by Ibeyi (Eric)
- “Victory” by Dear Reader (Chandler)
- “Moonlight” by Ariana Grande (Jerrison)
- “I Got U” by Duke Dumont ft. Jax Jones (Elizabeth)
- “Finest Girl” by The Lonely Island (Joel)
- “CPU” by Big Boi ft. Phantogram (Cara)
- “C’est La Vie Way” by Wolf Parade (Elliot)
