By Brittney MacDonald, Life & Style Editor

Ready to rock out? Here’s what the Other Press staff have been playing on repeat. You can access the full playlist on Spotify, just search “the Other Playlist” or watch for the link in our Twitter feed.

I’ll Keep Coming by Low Roar (Brittney) Best Kept Secret by Neko Case, K.D. Lang, and Laura Veirs (Jerrison) Victory Square by Adrian Teacher and the Subs (Eric) Comfortable by The Knocks ft. X Ambassadors (Aaron) Speedracer by Capyac (Mercedes) Dragon Slayer by Ninja Sex Party (Ed) Nikki by Logic (Jamal) My Slumbering Heart by Rilo Kiley (Lauren K.) Pagan Angel and a Borrowed Car by Iron & Wine (Rebecca)