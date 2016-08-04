The Other Playlist

By Brittney MacDonald, Life & Style Editor
How’s life? How have you been? We’ve been busy over here at the OP, but we’ve kept our cool grooving to these amazing songs handpicked for you by our OP staff.
Heathens by Twenty One Pilots (Brittney)
Bully for You by JPNSGRLS (Cazzy)
Sometime Around Midnight by Airborne Toxic Event (Chandler)
Fifty Mission Cap by The Tragically Hip (Lauren K.)
Warm on a Cold Night by HONNE (Aaron)
Nomu by Good Kid (Mercedes)
Sax by Fleur East (Rebecca)
Minecraft is for Everyone by Starbomb (Ed)
#1 by Moon Hooch (Eric)
Hi! I just wish to offer you a huge thumbs up for the excellent
information you have got here on this post.
I’ll be coming back to your blog for more soon.
Great items from you, man. I’ve take into accout your stuff previous
to and you’re simply too magnificent. I really like what you have bought here, certainly like what you are stating and the way
in which by which you are saying it. You are making it
entertaining and you continue to take care
of to keep it wise. I can’t wait to learn far more
from you. That is actually a terrific site.
Appreciate this post. Will try it out.
I was recommended this website by my cousin. I am not
certain whether or not this put up is written through him as
no one else realize such detailed about my problem.
You are wonderful! Thank you!
wonderful issues altogether, you just gained a brand new reader.
What would you recommend about your put up that you made a
few days ago? Any sure?
Hey very nice blog!