Posted on by

The Other Playlist

Image via Thinkstock

Image via Thinkstock

By Brittney MacDonald, Life & Style Editor

 

How’s life? How have you been? We’ve been busy over here at the OP, but we’ve kept our cool grooving to these amazing songs handpicked for you by our OP staff.

Heathens by Twenty One Pilots (Brittney)

Bully for You by JPNSGRLS (Cazzy)

Sometime Around Midnight by Airborne Toxic Event (Chandler)

Fifty Mission Cap by The Tragically Hip (Lauren K.)

Warm on a Cold Night by HONNE (Aaron)

Nomu by Good Kid (Mercedes)

Sax by Fleur East (Rebecca)

Minecraft is for Everyone by Starbomb (Ed)

#1 by Moon Hooch (Eric)

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

6 comments on “The Other Playlist

  2. Great items from you, man. I’ve take into accout your stuff previous
    to and you’re simply too magnificent. I really like what you have bought here, certainly like what you are stating and the way
    in which by which you are saying it. You are making it
    entertaining and you continue to take care
    of to keep it wise. I can’t wait to learn far more
    from you. That is actually a terrific site.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*