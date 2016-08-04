The Other Playlist

By Brittney MacDonald, Life & Style Editor

How’s life? How have you been? We’ve been busy over here at the OP, but we’ve kept our cool grooving to these amazing songs handpicked for you by our OP staff.

Heathens by Twenty One Pilots (Brittney)

Bully for You by JPNSGRLS (Cazzy)

Sometime Around Midnight by Airborne Toxic Event (Chandler)

Fifty Mission Cap by The Tragically Hip (Lauren K.)

Warm on a Cold Night by HONNE (Aaron)

Nomu by Good Kid (Mercedes)

Sax by Fleur East (Rebecca)

Minecraft is for Everyone by Starbomb (Ed)

#1 by Moon Hooch (Eric)