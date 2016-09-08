Posted on by

The Other Playlist

By Brittney MacDonald, Life & Style Editor

What songs has the Other Press staff hyped for the coming school year? Here are a few tracks we just can’t get out of our heads! Want to listen in? Search “The Other Playlist” in Spotify to access the full track list.

  • Dive In by Pierce the Veil (Davie)
  • Sober by Childish Gambino (Aaron)
  • Treat You Better by Shawn Mendes (Chitwan)
  • Falling by Snakehips ft. Malika (Mercedes)
  • The Look by Metronomy (Jamal)
  • Synthetica by Metric (Brittney)
  • There Are Maybe Ten Or Twelve by A.C. Newman (Chandler)
  • Call Them Brothers by Regina Spektor ft. Only Son (Lauren)

