By Brittney MacDonald, Life & Style Editor

What songs has the Other Press staff hyped for the coming school year? Here are a few tracks we just can’t get out of our heads! Want to listen in? Search “The Other Playlist” in Spotify to access the full track list.

Dive In by Pierce the Veil (Davie)

Sober by Childish Gambino (Aaron)

Treat You Better by Shawn Mendes (Chitwan)

Falling by Snakehips ft. Malika (Mercedes)

The Look by Metronomy (Jamal)

Synthetica by Metric (Brittney)

There Are Maybe Ten Or Twelve by A.C. Newman (Chandler)

Call Them Brothers by Regina Spektor ft. Only Son (Lauren)