By Brittney MacDonald, Life & Style Editor
What songs has the Other Press staff hyped for the coming school year? Here are a few tracks we just can’t get out of our heads! Want to listen in? Search “The Other Playlist” in Spotify to access the full track list.
- Dive In by Pierce the Veil (Davie)
- Sober by Childish Gambino (Aaron)
- Treat You Better by Shawn Mendes (Chitwan)
- Falling by Snakehips ft. Malika (Mercedes)
- The Look by Metronomy (Jamal)
- Synthetica by Metric (Brittney)
- There Are Maybe Ten Or Twelve by A.C. Newman (Chandler)
- Call Them Brothers by Regina Spektor ft. Only Son (Lauren)
