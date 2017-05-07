The Other Playlist: May

By Brittney MacDonald, Life & Style Editor

Getting pumped for summer? So are we! All of us here at the OP office are looking to push aside all this dreary weather and get ourselves all riled up for what is bound to be a great break. After all, with all that snow this past winter, we definitely deserve it. Here are some of the songs we’ve had stuck rattling around our noggins, and that can potentially make it onto your next summer playlist. You can listen to the playlist on Spotify by searching “The Other Playlist by the OP” or via a playlist available on our YouTube channel.

The Light by Disturbed (Caroline) We Take Care of Our Own by Bruce Springsteen (Jerrison) Love on the Brain—Gigamesh remix by Rihanna and Gigamesh (Aaron) A Walk to Remember by Vulfpeck (Greg) Falling Slowly by Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova (Analyn) Close your Eyes and Meow to Fluff by Run the Jewels ft. Zack de la Rocha (Ed) Mary Jane by Rick James (Jessica) Dear Mama by 2Pac (Brittney) My Silver Lining by First Aid Kit (Lauren K.)