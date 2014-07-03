Posted on by

The Other Word

Foods you used to eat edition

By Sharon Miki, Humour Editor

Summer is the perfect time to take a dip in a little nostalgia, so dive in to our word search and see how many of the horrifying things you probably ate as a kid you can find! Bonus points go to anyone who completes the puzzle with a gel pen.

 

HUMOUR_Image-for-word-search

 

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

88 comments on “The Other Word

  1. Pingback: Prestigio phones

  2. Please let me know if you’re looking for a article author
    for your blog. You have some really great articles and I think I would be a good asset.
    If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d love to write some material
    for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine.

    Please blast me an e-mail if interested. Thank you!

  3. Pingback: web design

  4. Pingback: Viagra skutki uboczne

  5. My brother recommended I might like this blog. He was totally
    right. This post actually made my day. You cann’t imagine just how much time I had spent for this
    info! Thanks!

  6. Right now it sounds like Movable Type is the top blogging platform available right now.
    (from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using
    on your blog?

  7. Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi

  8. Pingback: Berenice

  9. Pingback: Buy icicles no 29 sex toys online

  10. Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories

  11. Yesterday, while I was at work, my sister stole my apple ipad and
    tested to see if it can survive a 25 foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now broken and
    she has 83 views. I know this is completely off topic but I had to share it with someone!

  12. Pingback: website here

  13. Pingback: RRB Result 2016

  14. Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes

  15. Pingback: Top Rated Bankruptcy Lawyers Dallas TX

  16. I just couldn’t go away your web site before suggesting that I really loved the usual information a person supply on your visitors?
    Is going to be again ceaselessly in order to check out new posts

  17. Pingback: gopro external battery

  18. Pingback: text correction

  19. Today, while I was at work, my cousin stole my iphone and tested to see if it can survive a thirty foot drop, just so she
    can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now broken and she has 83
    views. I know this is completely off topic but I had to share it with someone!

  20. Howdy! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a
    quick shout out and tell you I really enjoy reading your articles.
    Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums that deal with
    the same topics? Thanks!

  22. Pingback: https://globalandia.blogspot.com/

  23. Hey! I could have sworn I’ve been to this site before but after reading through some
    of the post I realized it’s new to me. Nonetheless, I’m definitely glad
    I found it and I’ll be bookmarking and checking back often!

  24. You’re so awesome! I don’t think I’ve read something like this before.
    So good to find somebody with unique thoughts on this
    topic. Seriously.. thank you for starting this up.
    This web site is something that is required on the internet, someone with some
    originality!

  25. Thank you a lot for sharing this with all people you actually understand what you’re talking approximately!
    Bookmarked. Please also talk over with my web site =). We could have
    a link alternate arrangement among us

  27. You will be so interesting! I do not suppose I’ve
    read something like this before. So great to find another individual
    with a bit of genuine ideas on this material. Really..
    i appreciate you starting this up. This website is something that
    is needed on the net, someone with a bit of originality!

  29. It’s remarkable to pay a quick visit this
    web page and reading the views of all colleagues on the topic
    of this paragraph, while I am also zealous of getting
    knowledge.

  31. Hey, I think your website might be having browser compatibility issues.
    When I look at your blog site in Firefox, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has
    some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up!
    Other then that, terrific blog!

  32. I was curious if you ever considered changing the page layout of your blog?
    Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of
    content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or two pictures.

    Maybe you could space it out better? Gamefly 3 month free
    trial

  35. Does your site have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but, I’d like to shoot you
    an e-mail. I’ve got some creative ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing.

    Either way, great website and I look forward to seeing it develop over time.

  37. Oh my goodness! Awesome article dude! Thank you so much, However I am having difficulties with your RSS.
    I don’t understand the reason why I can’t join it. Is there anybody having identical RSS issues?
    Anybody who knows the answer can you kindly respond?
    Thanks!!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*