The passion of the nerd

James Rolfe crucified for shunning ‘Ghostbusters’
By Adam Tatelman, Arts Editor
James Rolfe, better known as the Angry Video Game Nerd (or the Nerd) for his profanity-laden Internet comedy series of the same name, recently published a short video explaining that, despite his fanbase’s anticipation, he would not be reviewing the Ghostbusters reboot. Predictably, every Tumblr blogger and hack Internet journalist with an ideological axe to grind raced to sling the first fecal accusations of sexism and hate, utterly misinterpreting the content of his video in the process.
In the dreaded video, Rolfe very calmly expresses that he feels the new film is a rather transparent cash grab attempting to bank on the Ghostbusters name without paying adequate homage to the fans or the original actors.
Rolfe’s refusal to watch the film is because of his personal bias towards the original, which he freely admits. That’s a fair sentiment. I avoided the 2014 Robocop remake for precisely that reason. The only difference is, nobody accused me of cyborg-phobia.
So why did this video turn the entire Internet into a king-sized salt lick? Because there is no safe stance to take on the new Ghostbusters apart from saying nothing at all. Even deciding not to watch it because the trailer was awful is likely to attract groundless abuse. Rolfe knew this, and did the most mature thing possible—admitted his own bias and bowed out. That’s a mark of integrity, not hatred, which makes it even more disappointing to see him so callously misrepresented.
Character defamation isn’t a practice I’m surprised to see from so-called news outlets like Pedestrian, Indiewire, and Daily Dot, but the uniform nature of their complaints is curious. Despite his level-headed presentation, each article made sure to characterize Rolfe’s opinion as a childish tantrum, calling him a “whiny man-baby” complaining of a defiled childhood—a description of the Nerd persona rather than the man who plays him, and utterly misrepresentative of his video’s content.
Even Rolfe’s lack of comment on the casting controversy has been treated as a calculated move to avoid being called out on his obvious raging sexism. Because sexists always clam up when given opportunities to be sexist. Duh.
The simplicity of Rolfe’s points belies his detractors’ intellectual dishonesty. In the video, Rolfe compares the new Ghostbusters to Star Wars: The Force Awakens, citing the latter film’s use of fan favourite characters, Han Solo and Chewbacca, to help warm old fans up to the new lead characters.
“A little fanservice goes a long way,” Rolfe said, suggesting that Ghostbusters would do well to also feature the original cast in their iconic roles.
In his article for Pedestrian, Miles Klee incredulously presents this point as Rolfe being upset that Han Solo and Chewbacca won’t be in Ghostbusters. Truly, Klee has championed the cause of shitty film remakes for all time to come. Bravo.
Not one to pass up an opportunity for a good reaming, Dane Cook of all people decided to give his two cents on the matter, thus exhausting his current net worth. His now-historic tweet read: “James Rolfe apparently hates that Ghostbusters is being updated with hilarious women.”
If passing on a movie after seeing a shitty trailer is the mark of sexism, that’s an impressively low bar to set, and honestly expecting people to perform such a ridiculous limbo act is laughable. Rolfe is one of the pioneers of new media; his show helped legitimize the Internet as an outlet for criticism and entertainment. Without the Nerd, none of the critics currently shitting on him would have a job, so let’s find something better to discuss.
I wanted to put you a bit of observation to thank you very much over again about the pleasant concepts you have provided at this time. It was really unbelievably generous with people like you to grant openly exactly what numerous people could have offered for sale as an electronic book to help make some dough for themselves, and in particular considering the fact that you could have tried it in case you desired. Those good tips in addition served to become fantastic way to comprehend the rest have the same eagerness like mine to find out great deal more pertaining to this issue. I’m sure there are millions of more enjoyable sessions in the future for many who read your site.
I totally think that everything will be electronic 50 years from now.
Hi there, this weekend is nice in favor of me, as this time i am reading this impressive educational paragraph here at my residence.
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I find It really
useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back
and aid others like you aided me.
I’m impressed, I must say. Rarely do I come across a
blog that’s equally educative and interesting, and let me tell you, you’ve hit the nail on the head.
The issue is an issue that too few men and women are speaking intelligently about.
I’m very happy that I stumbled across this in my
search for something relating to this.
Hello Dear, are you in fact visiting this site on a regular basis, if so after that you will without doubt obtain fastidious experience.
Wow! Finally I got a weblog from where I can truly get
valuable facts regarding my study and knowledge.
It’s not my first time to go to see this web page, i am visiting this web site dailly and obtain pleasant
information from here daily. Gamefly 3 month free trial
I every time spent my half an hour to read this webpage’s articles daily along with a mug
of coffee.
This is very interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger.
I’ve joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking
more of your great post. Also, I have shared your web site
in my social networks!
Good post. I certainly love this website.
Stick with it!
Hello! I could have sworn I’ve visited this site before but
after looking at some of the posts I realized it’s new to me.
Regardless, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be book-marking it and checking back regularly!
Very nice post. I simply stumbled upon your weblog and wished to mention that I’ve truly enjoyed
surfing around your weblog posts. After all I will be subscribing
for your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!
I am sure this piece of writing has touched all the internet viewers, its really really pleasant piece of writing on building up new webpage.
Ahaa, its nice discussion regarding this paragraph here at this weblog, I have read all
that, so now me also commenting here.
This post is invaluable. Where can I find out
more?
Howdy just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your article seem to be running off the screen in Firefox.
I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with
web browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you
know. The design look great though! Hope you get
the problem resolved soon. Kudos