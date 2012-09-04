The pride of Douglas College continues

DSU Pride available to all students
By Dominic Dutt, Contributor
Do you know that there is a Pride Community here at Douglas College? Led by the Douglas Students’ Union pride liaison, who wished to remain nameless, the Pride Community is maintained by a collaborative group of students of all gender types.
The mandate of the Pride Community is to provide a safe atmosphere for students who may normally be segregated or discriminated against in an environment such as a college-based atmosphere, which can especially be scary for new students. The Pride Community provides students with resources that they may need to build up confidence with collaboration and one-on-one counselling. The resource room also provides downtime for students in-between classes so that they can feel safe and welcome at Douglas.
“First and foremost is fun,” the liaison said. “We want everyone to come in with a positive attitude and if not, we will make them have fun.”
The pride room includes couches for students to take a nap on, a big-screen TV, books, resources, a microwave, and a fridge. There are also condoms and tampons and whatever else a student might need, including a phone.
For the near future, Pride is trying to expand.
“We are localized here in the New Westminster campus. We’re hoping to establish space in the David Lam campus. It’s important for both campuses to have space where students can go for safety and feel welcome. Who doesn’t want to have some fun?” said the liaison. “I want students to relate the word pride not just to a queer lifestyle, but to the pride they feel in being included at Douglas.”
Events are being planned such as outings, swimming, and, the most favorite here, queer movie nights. Not too long ago, there were six Pride members. Now, there are over 60. Momentum is building, but new members and volunteers are always needed.
The Pride Room is located in the Douglas Students’ Union Building (DSU) in room 328, located on the second floor.
