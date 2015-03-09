Posted on by

The pro and the con of ‘Focus’

Still of Will Smith and Margot Robbie in Focus (2015); Courtesy of Warner Brothers

Still of Will Smith and Margot Robbie in Focus (2015); Courtesy of Warner Brothers

Will Smith returns to the big screen

By Cheryl Minns, Arts Editor

Will Smith returns with his cool, confident attitude in Focus, a film about professional con artist Nicky (Smith) and his protégé Jess (Margot Robbie), who struggle to find love and trust in a world of lies.

Written and directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa (I Love You, Phillip Morris and Crazy, Stupid, Love), the film follows the two con artists from when they first meet and start training, to years later when they meet again by chance in Buenos Aires.

“We got really interested in exploring that concept in a movie about four years ago. We would call it The Con Artist Love Story,” Requa said at a Q-and-A.

“It evolved into this notion of having the first part of the movie being about a rookie con artist falling in love with a pro, and the second half about them coming back together when she’s not a rookie anymore,” he said.

Focus keeps audiences guessing where it’s headed until near the end, which comes a bit too soon in this 105-minute film. The movie explores the art of the con and humanizes con artists Nicky and Jess.

“This is essentially a movie about two criminals—these fast and charming people who you’ll love even though they’re doing crimes. It’s tricky stuff, but Will and Margot fit the bill,” Requa said.

To make the steals look authentic, Ficarra and Requa recruited Apollo Robbins, an expert in pick-pocketing and sleight-of-hand, to teach the actors how to perform the cons and provide insight into the world of con artists.

“[Robbie] has a ballet background, so that helped her a little bit with the physicality of some of it,” Robbins said in a promo video for the film. “She picked it up so fast.”

When casting the character of Nicky, Ficarra and Requa were attracted to Smith’s likability, which they felt would be a necessary trait for a con artist.

“It’s the idea that the Will Smith we all know is this charismatic, smiling, nice guy. That’s so easy for him to embody in a character, but what if it was all an act?” Ficarra said. “That really appealed to us, the idea of having that quality unfold in the first half of the movie as just something he turned on whenever it was convenient.”

Focus was an opportunity for Smith to have fun in his role of Nicky and not worry about the commercial success of the production, which he wasn’t sure he could do after the failure of After Earth.

“This film really marks a transition in my life and, emotionally, in my career,” Smith said at a Q-and-A, noting that he now cares more about the experience of working on films rather than how popular they are.

“It is a huge relief for me to not care whether or not Focus is number one or number 10 at the box office,” he said. “I no longer measure the quality of myself on whether or not somebody else thinks what I [made] is beautiful.”

For more information, check out the official Focus website at FocusMovie.com

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

246 comments on “The pro and the con of ‘Focus’

  1. Hiya very nice website!! Guy .. Excellent ..
    Superb .. I’ll bookmark your website and take the feeds additionally?
    I am glad to find numerous useful information here within the
    submit, we’d like work out more techniques in this regard, thanks for sharing.

    . . . . .

  4. Great work! That is the kind of info that should
    be shared across the web. Shame on Google for no longer positioning this submit
    higher! Come on over and talk over with my site .
    Thanks =)

  5. Great article! This is the kind of info that are meant
    to be shared across the web. Disgrace on Google for not
    positioning this publish higher! Come on over and consult with my site .
    Thanks =)

  8. Wonderful blog! Do you have any recommendations for aspiring writers?
    I’m hoping to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
    Would you recommend starting with a free platform
    like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there
    that I’m completely confused .. Any suggestions? Cheers!

  9. Hello, I think your blog might be having browser compatibility issues.
    When I look at your website in Firefox, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer,
    it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads
    up! Other then that, wonderful blog!

  10. I used to be recommended this web site by way of my cousin. I’m no longer positive whether
    this put up is written by means of him as no one else recognize
    such unique about my problem. You are amazing! Thanks!

  11. It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d without a doubt donate to this outstanding
    blog! I suppose for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to
    my Google account. I look forward to brand new updates and will talk about
    this site with my Facebook group. Talk soon!

  13. I’m not positive the place you are getting your info, however great topic.
    I needs to spend some time studying more or working out more.

    Thank you for excellent info I used to be in search of this information for my
    mission.

  15. Another option to have a secure home is to change your lock rather than install a new.
    1940 Tigertail Blvd, Unit 2 Fort Lauderdale, FL 33004.

    A locksmith Apache service provider will be able to
    help you install a wide variety of locks and security devices that can improve the security of your house.

  16. Superb website you have here but I was curious if you knew of
    any forums that cover the same topics talked
    about here? I’d really love to be a part of online community where I
    can get feedback from other knowledgeable individuals that share the same interest.
    If you have any suggestions, please let me know. Thanks!

  19. Abroad, modified cars long, first appeared in the modified car
    to better participate in the competition, drag racing, like so many people have converted their car
    engines,. Driven aggressively, the cars will run out of power in about 30
    minutes. According to Campbell Fuller, spokesman for the ICA, buyers need
    to contact their insurer before agreeing to a purchase.

  20. So you, as the restorer, have to set realistic goals as to exactly what parts of the car
    you are going to restore to their original states and what
    parts of the car you are willing to restore “as close as possible” to their original states.
    Once you do that take a spray bottle filled with 4 cups of warm water
    and a tablespoon of detergent and spray the stain.
    It is available in two versions of petrol and diesel and has been a very reasonable price.

  21. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to mention that I have truly loved browsing your weblog posts.
    In any case I’ll be subscribing to your rss feed and I’m hoping you write again very soon!

  23. I think what you published was very logical.

    However, what about this? what if you added a little content?

    I mean, I don’t want to tell you how to run your blog, but suppose
    you added a post title that grabbed a person’s attention? I mean The Other Press | The
    pro and the con of ‘Focus’ is a little boring.
    You ought to peek at Yahoo’s home page and see how they
    write news titles to get people interested. You might add a related video or a
    pic or two to grab readers interested about everything’ve got to say.
    In my opinion, it would make your website a little bit more interesting.

  26. I like the valuable information you provide to your articles.
    I will bookmark your weblog and take a look at again right here regularly.
    I am relatively sure I’ll be informed plenty
    of new stuff proper here! Best of luck for the following!

  27. Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the images aren’t loading correctly.
    I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.

    I’ve tried it in two different web browsers and both show the
    same results.

  31. Having actually suffered acne myself as a teen along with a
    lot of my good friends and then discovering it as an appeal therapist leads me to believe that I know
    something about acne.

  36. It’s in point of fact a great and helpful piece of information. I’m happy that you simply shared this helpful information with us.
    Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for
    sharing.

  37. Hey there I am so glad I found your webpage, I really found you by mistake,
    while I was looking on Askjeeve for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say kudos for a fantastic post and a all round thrilling blog (I
    also love the theme/design), I don’t have time
    to read through it all at the moment but I have saved it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do keep up the awesome jo.

  39. It all depends on the type of motor you are
    trying to cool and how much heat is being generated inside
    of it. That is absolutely true, since you will be able to improve in each aspect.
    Services include lock changes, lock change, lock replacement, lock rekeying, security safes, grilles and gates and gates.

  40. Hi there everyone, it’s my first pay a visit at this web page, and post is in fact fruitful designed for me, keep up posting these articles.

  41. Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in truth was a
    leisure account it. Glance advanced to far brought agreeable from you!
    By the way, how can we communicate?

  44. Richer’s Planet: This valuable material is typically utilized for
    cleaning up oily skin, clearing out skin pores and also
    reducing marks as a result of acne.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*