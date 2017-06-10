The return of Lorde in the music scene

Young superstar continues to slay

By Cazzy Lewchuk, Opinions Editor

There’s never before been a musician quite like Lorde.

She wrote, recorded, and released a triple platinum album by the age of 16, becoming a household name almost over night. She’s headlined Coachella, won multiple Grammys, and was called the future of music by none other than David Bowie.

After Pure Heroine’s release, Lorde quietly disappeared for a few years. Except for some collaborations and occasional award show appearances, Lorde did not perform or release any new music until 2017. She spent her time finishing high school and slowly but surely writing and recording a new album.

In 2017, Lorde released her first original song in three and a half years, and it was as if she never left. “Green Light” was featured in commercials and became stuck in our heads instantly. The release was accompanied by the announcement of her sophomore album Melodrama, marking a more mature direction for the 20-year-old. Lorde went on to headline Coachella (again), announce performance dates for the first time in three years, and release two more singles: the tear-jerking “Liability,” and the extremely party-focused “Perfect Places.”

Despite being an A-list international musician, Lorde is still just like you and me. She’s a normal teenager with normal experiences and interests, who also happens to be world-famous. Her lyrics often reflect her anxiety about the celebrity world, and discuss the memories and feelings of growing up. While Pure Heroine is a reflection of her teenaged self, Melodrama’s lyrics promise to be of young adult experiences—like taking someone home after a night out.

She’s no longer a teenager, but she’s still representing her unique brand. Her music is a genre of its own—electronic, dream pop, with some jazz and alternative pop all mixed in one. There’s no one like Lorde working today. No artist has the accomplishments or style she has. Our girl is back, and she’s promised that the songs on Melodrama are the best she’s ever written.

Lorde is just getting started as she explores new musical depths and the reality of superstar adulthood. Casual and die-hard fans alike are rediscovering what makes Lorde so distinct and amazing. We crave a different kind of buzz, and Lorde takes us to those perfect places. (What the heck are perfect places, anyway?)