The Royals sweep the Bearcats in the final home game before winter break

The men and women continue to shine atop the PACWEST

By Mo Hussain, Contributor

The Royals will have one more stretch of back-to-back games against the Camosun Chargers, before returning to their home floor in late January. The team will take on the Capilano Blues on January 22nd.

Both the Douglas Royals men’s and women’s volleyball teams swept the Columbia Bible College Bearcats in their last home game before the winter break.

MATCH RECAP

In the women’s match, the Royals held the Bearcats to no more than 15 points per set. The beginning of the first set was quite close as the Royals only led 11-10. The team then managed to go on a 9-2 run, which helped them take the first set 25-15. That momentum then carried straight into the second set as the Royals started off leading 7-1, with two aces from Outside-Hitter Lauren Attieh and three hits from Outside-Hitter Ava Bosa. The early lead then showed to be too much for the Bearcats to come back from as the Royals would take the set 25-14. The Royals would then ice the game in the third set as a 15-6 run in the latter half of the set would secure it 25-15

The men performed at a similar level to the women in their match. The first set between the two teams was quite close. The Bearcats led 20-19 at one point. However, the Royals managed to rally back, scoring four unanswered points to lead 23-20. They then secured the set 25-22 after a Bearcats attack error and a tip-in from Royals Outside-Hitter Matthew Shand. In the second set, the Royals managed to incrementally widen the gap. After leading 11-10, the Royals scored back-to-back points and the Bearcats were not able to catch up after that. The Royals outscored the Bearcats 12-9 to take the set 25-19. The Royals then secured the game in the third set, winning it 25-15.

WHERE THE ROYALS PLACE

The women have played excellent thus far as they are atop the PACWEST standings. They have a 6-1 record and are six points ahead of the second seed Camosun Chargers. First-year Middle Blocker Abbie Smith currently leads PACWEST in blocks and aces per set. Outside-hitters Grace McGillivray and Talia Attieh are among the league’s top five leaders in kills. McGillivray is the third with 3.38 kills per set, and Attieh follows closely in fourth place with 3.33 kills per set.

The men are also atop the PACWEST standings with a 5-2 record and are four points ahead of the second seed Camosun Chargers. Outside-hitter Matthew Shand currently leads the league in kills with 3.84 per set and is the second leader in aces with .63 per set.

