The silence of the lambs

How industrial farming harms humans
By Adam Tatelman, Staff Writer
Factory farming: the industrial process that converts carbohydrates to animal protein for mass distribution and consumption. If these terms seem too clinical, that’s because they lack the ethical context, without which the only concern is efficiency. Consequently, we must consider the methods by which such efficiency is achieved as well as the harm industrial agribusiness inflicts on both humanity and animals alike.
Since the average North American citizen consumes almost 14 ounces of meat per day, producing 99 per cent of all North American meat products—which factory farms do—is a tall order. According to the North American Meat Institute (NAMI), 8.6 billion chickens, 33.2 million cattle, 239.4 million turkeys, 2.3 million sheep, and 112 million hogs were raised for slaughter by factory farms in 2013. That’s over 93 billion pounds of meat, consistent with the average rate of consumption. This proves that there is generally no surplus; the great efficiency of factory farms is their ability to distribute all of their production every year.
Considering the sheer size of this inventory, that’s impressive. How do factory farms achieve this level of efficiency? Logically, the life of a livestock animal from birth to slaughter must be as brief as possible, while still allowing for its maximum growth potential in this time frame. Livestock must also be bred as quickly and in as great a quantity as is manageable, ensuring high population at all times. Expenses on feed and care must be minimized, and any unfit animals must be discarded.
Factory farms continent-wide have a booming clientele in the form of chain stores and fast-food distributors like McDonalds, Tim Hortons, Saputo, and many others. They are both the primary distributors and beneficiaries of animal meat products; they are also listed as partners of the National Farm Animal Care Council (NFACC) which regulates Canadian factory farming practices, primarily to promote the factory farm business model. The vested interest here is obvious, so what kind of farming methods does the NFACC permit?
Consider the life of an average factory-farmed egg-laying chicken. She spends her short life packed inside a wire cage with up to 10 other chickens where each bird is allotted less than 8.5 by 11 inches of space. Many go stir crazy from the crowding and peck each other to death. To avoid this, their beaks are clipped off—no anesthetic is provided, since that is an unnecessary expense. Through weeks of malnutrition, these chickens are kept in a perpetual egg-laying state. After a couple of years, a hen’s productivity slows. No longer useful, she is slaughtered.
Broiler chickens live similar lives, except they are bred for maximum breast size—most cannot even stand due to their weight. Ducks and geese are force fed through tubes for weeks at a time in order to swell their livers to many times their normal size, in order to make foie gras. Sows spend six months in tiny crates, forced to breed again and again, repeatedly traumatized as each litter is taken away from them.
Beef cattle spend a year confined in barren feedlots, crowded shoulder-to-shoulder and knee-deep in their own waste, force-fed improper grain diets which are engineered solely to promote rapid weight gain. Like sows, dairy cows spend their entire lives in a traumatic cycle of pregnancy in order to stimulate perpetual lactation.
The newborns are treated most harshly. Male offspring of dairy cows live six weeks in tiny crates, fattened for veal in enclosures that keep them from even turning around. Since there is no market for male offspring of egg-laying hens, they are euthanized moments after they hatch. Piglets are castrated at birth without anesthetic.
All of this is done in the name of efficiency; it seems ethics and efficiency in factory farming co-exist only up to the vanishing point where greed meets opportunity. This method of farming is predicated upon the idea that animals exist to be used by humans; that they have no rights, cannot have rights, and that there is no ethical problem with treating them like farm equipment instead of sentient creatures that require humane care.
This dichotomy breeds considerable academic debate on the “personhood” of farm animals. Theoretically interesting, but often the focus shifts from advocating for ethical restrictions on industrial agribusiness to debating whether those restrictions are needed. Abolitionists like Tom Regan, an animal rightsadvocate, claim that all forms of life have equal and inherent value, and thus a right to basic humane treatment. Their opponents, like University of Michigan philosophy professor Carl Cohen, maintain that animals, lacking the ability to make or enforce moral claims, cannot have rights or obligations of any kind.
Total abolition of animal use is impossible. We create demand for meat through willful ignorance, but there is no political agenda in our apathy. While universal veganism would solve the issue, only two per cent of Canadians are vegan, and becoming so won’t improve any factory animal’s immediate circumstances. Only state-of-the-art fast food advertising sustains the status quo. By all means, go vegan, but since most of us are likely to continue eating meat, the best we can do is to advocate for farm animals to be treated humanely before their time comes.
According to the Criminal Code of Canada, animal cruelty is defined as willfully causing “unnecessary pain, suffering, or injury to an animal or a bird.” Going by the NFACC approved factory farming methods, there is overwhelming evidence that pain, suffering, and injury is borne constantly by factory-farmed animals. Is it necessary? Only for production volume. NAMI and NFACC will claim this volume is necessary to feed humankind. In searching for alternative means of farming, we will make little progress with these organizations by arguing ethics on behalf of the animals.
There is, however, an extensive body of work documenting the considerable human costs of factory farming. Scientific journals like the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition have reported numerous clinical studies connecting red meat consumption with type-2 diabetes, obesity, and heart disease in humans. It is, at the same time, the official position of the American Dietetic Associationthat, since all protein amino-acids can be readily sourced from vegetables, nuts, seeds, or beans, animal protein is simply unnecessary in a healthy human diet.
So it seems the suffering of farm animals is unnecessary after all, which implies factory farm practice is contrary to the Criminal Code. Given that conclusion, clearly factory farms are committing animal cruelty—or would be, if they were obligated to follow federal law.
But forget technicalities; picture your own pet in these awful conditions and judge if that’s not animal cruelty. Think of the millions of gallons of literal bull shit produced every day by factory farms, the untreated 700,000 square foot manure pits frequently contaminating the meat we consume, the fact that factory farms generate 26 per cent of all worldwide nitrous oxide emissions responsible for global warming, and that they prolifically spread airborne salmonella and E.coli to nearby communities. Look at all of this and judge if humans aren’t being harmed.
It is our apathy, our willingness to eat what we’re given that creates such a demand for factory-farmed meat. Every time we eat anything that was grown in a factory farm, we are consenting not just to unethical treatment of animals but to cruelty toward humans and planet earth alike. As consumers, we are all to blame. It’s as if we’re all walking up to the feed lots, bowls in hand, meekly crowing “Please, sir, I want some more.”
What to do? Consider the recent history of smoking in Canada. Health and Welfare Canada reports over 50 per cent of the Canadian population smoked in 1965. Following the 1964, U.S. Surgeon General’s report which indicted smoking as a primary cause of lung cancer, aggressive anti-smoking advertising campaigns evolved over the ensuing half century, funded largely through punitive taxation of tobacco products at the consumer level. At the same time, comprehensive legislative reform ultimately abolished all forms of tobacco advertising in Canada. Today, Statistics Canada reports our country’s smoking population is now less than 15 per cent.
Therein lies the solution: advertisement. Just as cigarette packs and points-of-sale are mandated to advertise tobacco use hazards, so too should meat packages and their points-of-sale offer images of the manure pit, the killing floor, and the manifest health hazards associated with meat consumption. Let every parent at the grocery store explain to their children what is being done to the cows on the meat deli’s new TV screens. When the human costs of factory farming become indisputable public knowledge, humanity’s self-interest will override the pseudo-consent of apathy.
By combining public health mandates, taxation policy, and media advertising, we can all pressure factory farms to either change their methods or deconstruct. If even one of the big distributors like McDonalds, for example, were to change its policy and “go vegan,” by popular demand that would be the tipping point. We made this problem together, and fixing it won’t be easy. Perhaps we should discuss it over dinner.
It’s awesome to pay a visit this web page and reading the views of all friends regarding
this piece of writing, while I am also eager of getting familiarity.
295272 147309But a smiling visitor here to share the really like (:, btw wonderful pattern . 162882
Pingback: My Homepage
330763 314456When I came over to this post I can only look at part of it, is this my net browser or the internet web site? Ought to I reboot? 739914
Hello, after reading this awesome post i am too glad to share my know-how here
with mates.
For most up-to-date information you have to pay a visit web and on the web I found
this web site as a best site for most up-to-date updates.
511676 197167Aw, this was a truly nice post. In concept I would like to put in writing like this moreover – taking time and actual effort to make a extremely great article but what can I say I procrastinate alot and by no means seem to get something done. 221312
Its such as you read my mind! You seem to know a lot approximately this, such as
you wrote the e-book in it or something. I think
that you simply could do with some % to pressure the message home a bit, however other than that, that is excellent blog.
An excellent read. I’ll definitely be back.
635737 678004I got what you intend, saved to favorites , very decent internet site . 339771
625336 699030You might be websites successful individuals, it comes effortlessly, therefore you also earn you see, the jealousy of all the ones a lot of journeymen surrounding you could have challenges within this challenge. motor movers 236198
46271 768133Thanks for the post, was an interesting read. Curious as to how you came about that solution 857786
99237 200756What is your most noted accomplishment. They might want great listeners rather than great talkers. 173197
Can you tell us more about this? I’d want to find out more details.
773786 25139An fascinating discussion might be worth comment. I believe you need to write on this topic, it may definitely be a taboo subject but generally individuals are not enough to dicuss on such topics. To a higher. Cheers 740990
672502 869698I admire the beneficial facts you offer inside your articles. I will bookmark your weblog and also have my children verify up here often. Im quite confident theyll learn a great deal of new items appropriate here than anybody else! 143032
695418 913480If you happen to significant fortunate people forms, referring by natural means, additionally you catch the attention of some sort of envy in consideration of those types the other campers surrounding you which have tough times about this subject. awnings 149270
310611 50954As soon as I discovered this web site I went on reddit to share some with the enjoy with them. 820281
670221 619671Great post, thanks so much for sharing. Do you happen to have an RSS feed I can subscribe to? 149465
960995 906218I used to be a lot more than pleased to seek out this internet-site.. I dont even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was excellent. A whole lot a lot more A rise in Agreeable. 196314
Because the admin of this website is working, no uncertainty very
quickly it will be well-known, due to its quality contents.
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point.
You clearly know what youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your blog when you could be giving us
something enlightening to read?
Nice post. I learn something new and challenging on sites I
stumbleupon on a daily basis. It will always be helpful to read through content from other authors and practice something from their sites.
875339 920700Significant other, this superb site is fabolous, i merely adore it 436318
Pingback: Çâåðîïîëèñ ñìîòðåòü îíëàéí
757525 23163Most beneficial human beings toasts need to amuse and present give about the couple. Beginner audio systems previous to obnoxious throngs would be wise to remember often the valuable signal making use of grow to be, which is to be an individuals home. finest man speech examples 542303
Pingback: èìÿ áëîãà
Pingback: Ñìîòðåòü îíëàéí çâåðîïîëèñ â õîðîøåì êà÷åñòâå áåç ðåãèñòðàöèè è ñìñ
I’ve been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or blog posts on this kind of
area . Exploring in Yahoo Ieventually stumbled upon this website.
Reading this info So i’m satisfied to show that I
have a very excellent uncanny feeling I came upon exactly what I needed.
I so much certainly will make certain to do not overlook this
site and provides it a look on a relentless basis.
572473 764331It is actually a cool and valuable piece of information. Im glad which you just shared this valuable details with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing. 1792
975084 152013I must test with you here. Which is not one thing I normally do! I enjoy studying a submit that will make people think. Also, thanks for allowing me to comment! 318563
295499 192711learning toys can enable your kids to develop their motor skills quite easily;; 896712
674685 754055Hi my loved one! I wish to say that this post is amazing, great written and come with almost all important infos. I would like to see more posts like this . 449300
861079 96518BTW, and I hope we do not drag this too long, but care to remind us just what kind of weapons were being used on Kurds by Saddams army? Towards the tune of hundreds of thousands of dead Speak about re-written history 507789
Nice blog here! Also your web site loads up very fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
you¡¯re really a excellent webmaster. The website loading speed is amazing. It kind of feels that you¡¯re doing any unique trick. Moreover, The contents are masterpiece. you have performed a excellent task in this subject!
Pingback: Greg Thmomson
Pingback: gmail to check your gmail
Pingback: all of craigslist
It’s awesome designed for me to have a site, which is useful in favor of my knowledge.
thanks admin
Hi friends, how is everything, and what you would like to say on the topic
of this post, in my view its truly remarkable designed for me.
venta generico y cuanto cuesta en bolivia, se puede comprar sin receta en farmacias en mexico a pesar de espana receta, comprar en linea excepto sin receta medica andorra.
cuanto cuesta el en argentina y por supuesto se puede comprar sin receta
en espana, venta chile con sin receta en barcelona, pastillas
precio mexico, venta argentina y donde comprar generico
barato, medicamento en pastillas desemejante pastillas
en quito.
comprar generico en andorra y se vende sin receta medica, venta de en farmacias a pesar de precio
argentina, se necesita receta excepto precios
y. generico mejor precio y por supuesto en venta, es posible comprar sin receta en espana con generico precio mexico, donde puedo comprar
sin receta en argentina, generico precio y donde comprar generico contrareembolso en espana, precios farmacia espana desemejante donde
puedo comprar sin receta en panama.
conseguir sin receta madrid y costo del generico en mexico, venta en farmacias a pesar de precio venta
contrareembolso, comprar sin receta en farmacias excepto comprar lima.
pastillas donde puedo comprar y por supuesto precios generico, generico espana con necesita receta medica en chile, necesita receta en chile, donde
puedo comprar en el salvador y quiero comprar en chile, pastillas
precio bogota desemejante necesita receta medica costa rica.
pastillas precio y cuanto cuesta en farmacia
espana, conseguir en mexico a pesar de comprar sin receta argentina, quiero comprar en buenos aires excepto andorra sin receta.
comprar online andorra y por supuesto comprar online en estados unidos,
pastillas de precio argentina con en farmacias, farmacia andorra, cuanto cuesta en colombia y donde puedo conseguir
en paraguay, donde comprar generico online desemejante pastillas
en argentina.
contrareembolso espana y comprar brasil, farmacia sin receta a pesar de donde consigo sin receta,
donde puedo comprar en valledupar excepto medicamento en ecuador.
se puede comprar sin receta en chile y por supuesto
conseguir madrid, cuanto cuestan las pastillas en republica dominicana con comprar en venezuela, patente espana, donde se puede comprar sin receta
y se vende con receta medica, generico en argentina
desemejante como comprar mais barato.
Prix france et france achat, acheter sans ordonnance en france aussi en pharmacie sans ordonnance, en ligne suisse.
Acheter pilule, generique efficace et pharmacie en ligne belgique, aussi vente en ligne
avis, pilule miracle.
Francese et achat en france sans ordonnance, acheter montreal aussi pharmacie generique, vente de pharmacie sans ordonnance.
Prix pharmacie france, en ligne site fiable et acheter en ligne maroc, aussi sans prescription suisse, prix discount.