The struggle for my sleepy attention

There’s something oddly defiant

about falling asleep on the couch

with your ready and eager bed

in plain sight.

It’s like sneaking out to see a

forbidden friend,

their eyebrow piercing and

green streak of hair too

offensive and rebellious

for Mom to stomach.

You don’t know why, but

you keep going out to

see them. There’s nothing

in it for you, unless you’re

counting the cramp in your

thighs from contorting your

legs to tuck in where they shouldn’t.

A reckless thrill unfurls in your

chest as you sink into the

cushions, television chatter

turning to white noise, lulling

you into a dreamless crash.

You wake up in three hours,

the lights still on and your stiff

unbuttoned jeans screaming

to be taken off.

Work out the familiar kink

in your neck that sets in when

you prop your head up on

the arm rest without a decorative

Ikea pillow to support you

in your wild abandon. It gets

a little worse every time but

you pretend not to notice.

Stumble, as if drunk, to

hastily slip into bed without

it noticing. Hold your

breath apprehensively. The covers

sigh around you, happy to take

you in. You’ve made it. As you

flip over, catch sight of

your devious couch, waiting

patiently for you to do

this all over again tomorrow.