‘The Walking Dead’ walks back into our hearts

By Sophie Isbister, Staff Writer

It’s October, which means it’s finally time for AMC’s The Walking Dead to shamble its gory brand of zombie apocalypse drama onto our television screens. Sunday funday is back, this time with less train wreck-Shane (Jon Bernthal) and more hair.

Episode one of season three starts approximately seven months after the end of season two in television time, which is easily deduced by the cast’s ‘90s grunge-inspired hairdos, and of course Lori’s (Sarah Wayne Callies) massive baby bump. Morale is understandably low amongst our group of straggling heroes, who have been cleverly evading walkers through the cunning use of maps and their own tasty brain meat.

There’s been a lot of off-screen world building, and through some exposition early on in the episode we learn more about the horde mentality of the walkers. The gang is confident in their slaying skills, Carol (Melissa McBride) has become “a good shot,” and everyone’s hero Sheriff McSexy Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) seems to have outfitted his pistol with a MacGyvered silencer. Andrea (Laurie Holden) is still separated from the group, but has bonded with the latest addition to the talented ensemble cast, comic book fan-favourite Michonne (Danai Gurira) and her pet walkers-on-chains.

Episode one brings the gore and suspense, along with exciting new plot developments (fortress, anyone?) and only a little bit of the ponderous pace that plagued the first half of season two. If you were staying away from The Walking Dead for that reason, I’d recommend catching up and tuning in to season three. If the premiere is any indication, this season is going to be all about action.