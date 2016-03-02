The worst has happened: I left my phone at home

One man’s diary
By Chandler Walter, Humour Editor
10:04 It happened. The thing we all so terribly dread. A fate so unyielding in its cruelty that we deny the thought of it ever occurring. But it just happened to me. As I stepped onto the 49 bus for my daily commute to school, something felt wrong. Off. As if I had left a finger, or a limb, at home.
I had forgotten my phone.
The bus doors shut behind me, and the vehicle began to move, but I felt frozen. So many texts left unanswered. So many tweets unread. I took a seat and found I had nothing at all to look at. So here I sit.
10:06 The man in front of me sneezed. I blessed him. He said thank you. That is the most social interaction I will get out of this half hour of misery. A cold chill is creeping up my spine. I feel the panicked sense of being lost, yet I know exactly where I am, and where I’m going. This is probably what the other side of a black hole feels like.
10:10 I have never been on a longer bus ride in my entire life. I found an elastic band in my pocket and played with that for a minute or two, yet it yields simulation nowhere near that of my long-lost phone. I wonder how it is doing. If it misses me too. One day we’ll be together again.
10:13 I’ve taken to gazing out the window. I never knew how blue the sky could be, or how lofty the clouds. There are people out there, and dogs. I wonder if, because dogs can remember other dogs from their smell, they ever think of their little doggy friends when they’re just sitting at home? Or do their brains even have that level of complexity?
10:17 I have never noticed my hands until now. They look so real—right down to the little creases and wrinkles and hairs. Nimble fingers capable of doing so much, of creating so much. I’ve never truly looked at the backs of my hands until now. It’s like I didn’t know them at all.
10:20 The man who sits in front of me has brown hair, though parts of it are grey. The intricate patterns and complexities of brown brown brown grey brown grey brown. It is beautiful. He is beautiful. The metal of the bus is cool to my touch, and my feet feel warm in my boots.
I exist.
Though I was never really aware of it.
10:34 This world is amazing.
I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else
know such detailed about my difficulty.You’re amazing!
Thanks!
JK
Thank you for sharing with us, I believe this website really stands out
:D.
Fabulous, what a web site it is! This blog gives useful
facts to us, keep it up.
Have been taking little over a month.
Have been taking little over a month.
Hi, I believe your web site may be having internet browser compatibility problems.
When I take a look at your blog in Safari, it looks fine however when opening in I.E., it’s got some overlapping issues.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Besides
that, fantastic site!
Have actually been taking little over a month.
Hey! Quick question that’s completely off topic. Do you know
how to make your site mobile friendly? My site looks weird when viewing from my iphone4.
I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to
correct this problem. If you have any recommendations, please share.
Cheers!
I like it when folks come together and share ideas.
Great blog, stick with it!
Hello, this weekend is fastidious designed for me, as this occasion i am
reading this great educational article here at my home.
Its like you read my mind! You appear to understand a lot approximately this,
like you wrote the e book in it or something. I believe that you just could do with some % to pressure the message
home a little bit, but other than that, this is magnificent blog.
A great read. I will certainly be back.
We would like to thank you just as before for the wonderful ideas you gave Janet when preparing her own post-graduate research
and, most importantly, regarding providing all of the ideas in a single blog post.
Provided that we had been aware of your website a year ago, we might have been rescued from the
needless measures we were employing. Thank you very much.
Link exchange is nothing else however it is simply placing the other person’s weblog link on your page at proper place and other person will also do same in favor of
you.
I think what you published was very logical.
However, what about this? suppose you were to write a awesome headline?
I mean, I don’t want to tell you how to run your website, however suppose you added something to maybe grab a person’s attention? I mean The Other Press |
The worst has happened: I left my phone at home is kinda plain. You ought to
look at Yahoo’s front page and watch how they create post headlines to get
viewers to open the links. You might add a related
video or a pic or two to get readers interested about everything’ve got to
say. Just my opinion, it could make your blog a little livelier.
I went over this web site and I believe
you have a lot of good info, saved to favorites (:.
Its not my first time to visit this web page, i am visiting this
site dailly and take fastidious facts from here daily.
I used to be recommended this blog through my cousin. I am not positive whether or not this submit is written via him as no one else recognise such precise about my
difficulty. You’re wonderful! Thank you!
Quality articlеѕ or rеviews iss the secrеt to invite the visitors too paay a visit tһe web page,
that’s what this web page is ρroviding.
Glaucio Daniel atua como Mestre de TI, Gestor de Banco de Dados SQL
Server e também MySQL, Developer focado em HTML5, JavaScript(ES6), PHP.
I read this post fully on the topic of the comparison of newest
and previous technologies, it’s remarkable article.
Hey there just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your article seem to be running
off the screen in Ie. I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or
something to do with browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know.
The design look great though! Hope you get the problem resolved soon. Kudos
This website was… how do I say it? Relevant!!
Finally I’ve found something that helped me.
Cheers!
My programmer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the costs.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on several websites
for about a year and am nervous about switching to another platform.
I have heard fantastic things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can import all my wordpress content into it?
Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!
This is my first time visit at here and i am really happy to read all
at one place.
Fastidious answers in return of this difficulty with firm arguments and describing the whole
thing concerning that.
Hello! I know this is kinda off topic but I’d figured I’d ask.
Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest authoring a blog article or vice-versa?
My website goes over a lot of the same subjects as yours and I think we could greatly benefit from each other.
If you happen to be interested feel free to shoot
me an e-mail. I look forward to hearing from you! Superb
blog by the way!
Hello, I log on to your blog like every
week. Your humoristic style is witty, keep doing what you’re doing!
Wow! Finally I got a weblog from where I be able to really take valuable information regarding my study and knowledge.
And that’s actually the purpose of preventing you, that bot and other individuals to
make the most of our Chaturbate token generator
utility.
Have been taking little over a month.
And, moreover, these tiles are also being provided in hard wood finish, as well as piece of rock
finish. Gets Ready to Welcome Athletes from around the World for your Summer Olympics.
It will maintain your floor warm during extreme
winters and lend an aura of luxury for the house or home
where it really is used.
Keep on writing, great job!
Tiger Shredders Tiger Shredders and Tiger Recycling..
Oh my goodness! Awesome article dude! Thank you so much, However I am experiencing difficulties with your RSS.
I don’t know the reason why I am unable to join it.
Is there anyone else getting identical RSS problems? Anyone
that knows the solution will you kindly respond?
Thanks!!
Very rapidly this web site will be famous among all blog users, due to
it’s nice articles
I am really thankful to the owner of this web page who has
shared this fantastic post at at this time.