The write idea

There comes a point in every Other Press Editor-in-Chief’s career when they get a little bit burnt out and exhausted, and the weekly writing of a 500-or-so-word Lettitor becomes increasingly daunting. I feel I reached that point months ago, and have attempted to truck along as though I have all the inspo in the world.
You may have noticed, if you consistently read my Lettitors, a bit of a theme. I imagine our Assistant Editor, Eric Wilkins, raising his eyebrows in an expression of “Uhhh, ya think?” but that theme is feminism and gender relations. In my defence, I’m a gender relations major at Simon Fraser University, so it’s totally acceptable that I have a one-track writing mind, right? (Not really, but whatevah I do what I want.) Basically, feminism is my go-to topic because it gets me riled up and I find it easiest to write about—it’s like my comfort blanket.
I remember reading previous Lettitors from previous EICs, talking about how they struggled to come up with content for the opening page of the paper. One of them talked about how the openness of being able to write about anything you want was inevitably paralyzing. Another went through a list of Lettitors that never were, because he decided that trying to write them was an exercise in futility. I’ve spoken with EICs from other papers who also experience this struggle, some writing several editorials on their inability to think of something to write about.
It’s weird that I and other EICs encounter this difficulty, because I’d say that none of us are short on opinions—in fact, the last two at the OP have been Opinions Editors. While I think that a large part of it is the daunting “write what you want” aspect, there’s also the fact that writing the Lettitor is about the last thing you think about after all of the other administrative to-dos.
I would love it (and I’m sure Wilkins would as well) if I were submitting my Lettitor early on in the week, rather than remembering that I have to write it midway through and then procrastinating for a few days. But inspiration rarely strikes, I put things off while I’m working through homework or responding to emails, and before you know it I’m writing another piece on feminism, clinging to my metaphorical comfort blanket.
It’s shitty, but chasing words and blank pages is something most writers deal with. The problem is that inspiration usually doesn’t strike, and you can’t expect it to. Writing is sweating it out and labouring over a piece until is fully formed, or at least reasonably ready for print. When I was Opinions Editor, that meant that I would spend hours poring through the news to see what struck me as particularly interesting and controversial, or free-writing to find something that annoyed me. Even then, I often turned to issues of feminism and animal rights—clearly, I’ve come so far.
Honestly though, the harried process of writing these weekly editorials probably isn’t going to change. I take pride in my Lettitors, and in choosing topics that I feel strongly about and that I think might have an impact on readers; but the nature of the job is that Lettitors are the least of the work. Sometimes that shows—as in this Lettitor—and other times I think all the research, writing, and editing that I put into these editorials shows.
There is no nugget of wisdom or advice to this; just an acknowledgement that writing is hard, you do the best you can, sometimes you flop, and sometimes you manage to scrape together a meaningful piece of writing. Other times, you write an entire Lettitor about how hard writing is—fortunately, the Lettitor’s really the only place you can do that.
Whatevah, I do what I want.
Hello gorgeous,
Natalie Serafini
Hello i am kavin, its my first time to commenting
anywhere, when i read this paragraph i thought i could also create comment due to this sensible
paragraph.
Excellent blog right here! Additionally your site loads up fast!
What web host are you the use of? Can I get your affiliate hyperlink for your host?
I desire my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Does your website have a contact page? I’m having problems
locating it but, I’d like to send you an e-mail.
I’ve got some recommendations for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
Either way, great blog and I look forward to seeing it expand over time.
Greetings from Colorado! I’m bored at work so I decided to check out your site on my iphone during lunch break.
I love the info you provide here and can’t wait to take a
look when I get home. I’m surprised at how quick your
blog loaded on my mobile .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G ..
Anyhow, superb blog!
Cool blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download
it from somewhere? A design like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog jump out.
Please let me know where you got your design. Many thanks
Great information. Lucky me I ran across your website by chance (stumbleupon).
I’ve book marked it for later!
Good post. I’m going through many of these
issues as well..
naturally like your web site but you have to check the spelling on quite a few
of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling issues and I find it very troublesome to inform the
reality then again I’ll surely come again again.
In Oregon, a 35-year-old girl who’d been taking Garcinia cambogia nutritional supplements for three or two months
while also taking an antidepressant started stuttering and sweating.
Greetings! Very helpful advice within this article! It’s the
little changes which will make the most significant changes.
Thanks a lot for sharing!
If you are going for finest contents like me, simply pay a
quick visit this website everyday for the reason that it gives feature contents, thanks
Paragraph writing is also a fun, if you know after that you can write
if not it is difficult to write.
Hey are using WordPress for your blog platform?
I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you require any coding knowledge to
make your own blog? Any help would be really appreciated!
Very energetic article, I liked that a lot.
Will there be a part 2?
There are a lot of shops or vendors out there selling
inferior products, which is why, in my head, some people aren’t seeing the results they expected.
My partner and I stumbled over here by a different website and thought I should check things out.
I like what I see so i am just following you.
Look forward to looking into your web page for a second time.
Hello can you mind sharing which blog platform you’re using?
I’m planning to start out my very own blog soon but I’m developing a tough time making a choice between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The main reason I ask is mainly because your layout seems different then most blogs and I’m seeking something unique.
P.S Sorry for being off-topic having said that i
was required to ask!
I’m curious to find out what blog platform you are using?
I’m experiencing some minor security problems with my latest blog and I would like to find something more risk-free.
Do you have any solutions?
This paragraph will assist the internet people for building up new blog or even a
weblog from start to end.
I truly love your blog.. Pleasant colors & theme. Did you build this web
site yourself? Please reply back as I’m hoping to create my own blog and would like to
find out where you got this from or exactly what the theme is called.
Thanks!
I need to to thank you for this great read!! I certainly enjoyed
every little bit of it. I have got you saved as a favorite to check out new stuff you post…
Hey! This is kind of off topic but I need some advice from an established blog.
Is it tough to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I
can figure things out pretty quick. I’m thinking
about making my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any points or suggestions?
Many thanks
Greetings from Los angeles! I’m bored to tears at work
sso I decided to browse your blog on my iphine during lunch break.
I love thee info you provide here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
I’m shocked at how quick your blog loaded on my cell phone
.. I’m not even using WIFI, juswt 3G .. Anyhow, fanhtastic blog!
Bramah manufactures locks for domestic and commercial
use. • Don’t forget to check its compatibility with your building structure and the ability of the system to deliver a good sound quality which depends on the structure of your
home. With a very good background to its credit, you will surely have
a rewarding and ingenuous experience with a locksmith.
He left behind the prayer rug so that anyone clever enough would see the pattern and
escape. That is absolutely true, since you will be able to improve in each aspect.
Only the pins and tumblers of the locks are replaced, thereby invalidating existing
keys.
You’ll know just what to watch for and also understand the best ways to
locate the very best rug cleaning company by complying with the recommendations in this write-up.
Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your web
site is wonderful, as well as the content!
It’s a long established fact that a reader will be distracted by the readable content of a
page when looking at its layout. The point of using Lorem Ipsum
is that it has a more or less normal distribution of letters,
as opposed to using ‘Content here, content here’, making
it look like readable English. Many desktop publishing
packages and web page editors now use Lorem Ipsum as their default model text, and a search for ‘lorem
ipsum’ will uncover many web sites still in their infancy. Various versions have
evolved over the years, sometimes by accident, sometimes on purpose (injected humour and the like).
nude
I hardly drop responses, however i did some
searching and wound up here The Other Press | The write idea.
And I do have some questions for you if it’s allright. Is
it simply me or does it give the impression like some of the comments look like they are written by brain dead folks?
😛 And, if you are posting on other online social sites, I’d like to follow anything fresh you have to post.
Would you make a list of the complete urls of all your social sites like
your Facebook page, twitter feed, or linkedin profile?
When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added”
checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four
e-mails with the same comment. Is there any
way you can remove me from that service? Many thanks!
QV
whoah this blog is wonderful i really like reading your posts.
Keep up the great work! You know, lots of people are looking round for this info, you could aid them greatly.
Excellent, what a webpage it is! This blog presents useful data to us, keep it up.
Pretty section of content. I simply stumbled upon your blog and
in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your weblog posts.
Any way I’ll be subscribing to your feeds or even I success you access consistently quickly.
Aw, this was an incredibly good post. Spending some time and actual effort to
make a great article… but what can I say…I procrastinate a lot and never manag to get nearly anything done.
A motivating discussion is definitely worth comment.
I believe that you should publish more on this topic, it might not be a taboo subject but typically people don’t discuss such topics.
To the next! Kind regards!!
Very useful blog. i will follow this blog. continue the
excellent work.
I don’t even understand how I finished up here, but I
assumed this publish was once great. I don’t understand who you
might be however certainly you are going to a well-known blogger in case you aren’t already.
Cheers!
All of the cost-free motion pictures found on this website are hosted on third-party servers that are freely available to watch
on-line for all internet customers. -/ Any legal problems regarding the free
of charge on the internet films on this site should be taken up
with the actual file hosts themselves, as we’re not affiliated with
them.
What a data of un-ambiguity and preserveness of precious know-how on the topic of unpredicted feelings.
My programmer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from
PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the costs.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on several websites
for about a year and am worried about switching to another platform.
I have heard good things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress posts into it?
Any kind of help would be really appreciated!
bookmarked!!, I really like your blog!