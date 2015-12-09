This season’s Christmas classics and holiday hits

Local theatres present treasured tales and playful parodies
By Cheryl Minns, Arts Editor
This December, theatres across Metro Vancouver invite you to step away from the holiday reruns on television and come see Christmas classics live on stage.
Sherlock Holmes’ Christmas Goose
December 12–13
Burnaby Village Museum, Burnaby
Are you in the mood for a mystery? The Forte Theatre Society presents a Sherlock Holmes tale with a holiday twist. Based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s short story The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle, this play follows Sherlock (Gavin LeClaire) and his assistant Watson (Karissa Ketter) as they try to solve what happened to a Christmas Goose and a blue carbuncle. Douglas College theatre alumni Levi Williams and Adam Tatelman also star in the production. Admission to both the Village and the show is free.
Inspecting Carol
Until December 19
The Bernie Legge Theatre, Queen’s Park, New Westminster
The Vagabond Players present this charming comedy about a wannabe actor who gets mistaken for a National Endowment for the Arts informer at a local theatre troupe’s production of A Christmas Carol. The actor is quickly cast in the production and the group caters to his every whim because they want to make a good impression on the so-called informer. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 604-521-0412 or by email at reservations@vagabondplayers.ca
Love Musically
December 16–20
Studio 1398, Granville Island, Vancouver
Get ready to share your most romantic stories with Off Key Improv’s musical take on holiday favourite Love Actually. Filled with songs and audience-inspired content, the show explores love in Vancouver in its many forms. Each improvised show promises a new story with original content and music.
Tickets can be purchased at LoveMusically.BrownPaperTickets.com
Christmas Presence
December 13–15, 20–21
Pacific Theatre, Vancouver
For a simple production full of Christmas magic, Pacific Theatre presents an intimate series of songs and readings. The artists meet and choose their material on the day of the performance, so audiences are in for a surprise. Each show features a different line-up of artists with new tunes and tales. Tickets can be purchased at PacificTheatre.org
It’s a Wonderful Life
Until December 26
Granville Island Stage, Vancouver
The Arts Club presents this festive favourite about George Bailey (Bob Frazer) facing financial woes and meeting his guardian angel (Bernard Cuffling), who shows him a glimpse of a world without him. Filled with detailed, era-specific sets and costumes, the play makes the film come to life, live and in colour. Tickets can be purchased at ArtsClub.com
A Christmas Story, the Musical
Until December 27
Stanley Theatre, Vancouver
The Arts Club’s musical adaptation of the holiday film follows Ralphie (Valin Shinyei) as he desperately tries to convince the adults in his life to get him a BB gun for Christmas, despite their warnings that he’ll shoot his eye out. This show features several talented child actors in main roles, all of whom pour their hearts into the production. Tickets can be purchased at ArtsClub.com
A Christmas Carol: On the Air
Until January 2
Pacific Theatre, Vancouver
Pacific Theatre takes a unique approach to this classic Charles Dickens tale by presenting the story as a 1940s live radio play. Like being in a live radio studio, audiences are immersed into the experience of presenting a vivid radio show to the listening public about an old miser who’s visited by three ghosts on Christmas Eve. Tickets can be purchased at PacificTheatre.org
