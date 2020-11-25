Three takeaways from the NBA draft

An interesting night for basketball

By Mo Hussain, Sports Reporter

Last Wednesday November 18, the NBA held this year’s draft, and while there was much to take note of, here are three key takeaways that you should keep in mind:

Wolves betting on the future



Despite constant speculation surrounding whether the Minnesota Timberwolves would keep their number one overall selection, the squad decided to keep the pick and selected shooting guard Anthony Edwards from the University of Georgia. The 6’5” guard will hope to bring his shooting ability, strength, and athleticism to a Timberwolves team that’s looking to make some noise with their dynamic duo of Karl Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell. “It’s a dream come true. I mean everything I ever dreamed of, everything I ever worked for. I’m just happy that these guys [the Timberwolves] took a chance on me being the number one overall pick, and I’m just ready to work,” said Edwards in the Timberwolves introductory press conference.

Jordan doesn’t seem to mind LaVar



The Charlotte Hornets selected guard LaMelo Ball with their third overall selection despite the mini controversy surrounding his father (LaVar Ball) and the Hornets’ owner (Michael Jordan). LaVar has been on the record mentioning how Jordan would not be able to handle him in a one-on-one matchup. “In my heyday, he would need help, he’s too small,” said LaVar in an appearance on ESPN’s first take in 2017. When talking about the subject at the Hornets introductory draft press conference, LaMelo said with a smile, “I think we know how it would turn out, to be honest.” LaMelo will join Devonte’ Graham and the newly acquired Gordon Hayward in trying to help build the Hornets into a credible playoff contender.

How are these guys going to adjust?



Another big takeaway from this draft was not necessarily a particular draft pick or transaction—it’s arguably the fact that these rookies’ first year in the league is going to be the most peculiar season in NBA history. Whether it’s because the season will be in the middle of a pandemic, or only having over a month to get to know their teammates and finish training camp because of a relatively fast-approaching NBA season, these rookies are in for a whirlwind. With only about a third of the usual timeline that rookies have before their first regular season game, this crop of incoming stars will have to find some way to prove that that they belong in this league, fast.