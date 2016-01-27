To the top they go

Women’s basketball solidifies dominance of league
By Davie Wong, Sports Reporter
At the start of the season, only head coach Courtney Gerwing could see the immense skill and the unlimited potential of her squad. Now, after their wins this weekend, the entire league has been forced to recognize just how dangerous this Douglas squad can be on the court.
Friday’s game against the middle-of-the-table Camosun resulted in a textbook win for the Royals. The defence-first mentality of the team allowed them to build on leads while squashing the opposition’s chances.
Sloppy play allowed the visiting Royals to pick up a whopping 14 steals and cause 27 turnovers. Camosun’s star shooter, Kathryn Candell, shot 8 for 23 and was shut down for the most part of the matchup. Meanwhile, Rachel Beauchamp was outstanding for the Royals, going 7/7 in her free throws and 5/9 outside of that for a total of 17 points. Great effort from players off the bench allowed the team to constantly apply pressure to a crumbling Camosun team.
After that commanding victory, it was over to Vancouver Island University (VIU) to close out the week. In a clash of titans, the fiery-offensive squad of VIU faced off against the ironclad defence of the Royals. Both teams came into the game on red hot streaks with neither willing to budge an inch.
The game did not disappoint in terms of dramatics. The Royals jumped out to an early lead on and never let go. VIU came close to re-taking the lead a couple of times, but excellent defence by Douglas allowed the team to outscore the opposition.
It was clear that the Royals had prepared well for the game ahead of time. Proper guarding and spectacular play reading gave them the edge they needed. While 3 of VIU’s shooters shot more than 15 times throughout the game, they converted on less than a third.
Meanwhile, Douglas shooters had no problems converting their shots. Four out of the starting five players shot for at least .500, with one player in particular having a standout performance.
Fourth-year player Nanaya Miki was fantastic on the court against VIU. She shot 7-11 with a total of 17 points and claimed a massive 12 rebounds to complete her second double-double of the season.
With the two wins, the Royals move into sole possession of first place in the PACWEST conference. They also extend their winning streak to 11 games as they steam toward February.
