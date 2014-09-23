Posted on by

Top 10 ways to tell you’re a kid of the ‘90s…

Humour_1890's

The 1890s

By Sharon Miki, Humour Editor

1. You have friends named Bessie, Mildred, Ernest, and Elmer—and they weren’t named retro-ironically

2. Your room was covered in Teen Beat posers of Oscar Wilde

3. You drink cocaine-infused Coca-Cola for its medicinal qualities

4. Your foxtrot is totally on point

5. You’ve never heard of Twilight, but you were really into Dracula

6. You had like three wooden balls, and they were your prized possessions

7. You can name all the coolest ragtime bands

8. Your favourite swear word was cockchafer

9. You wore a lot of mauve

10. Today, you are almost certainly a ghost

 

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

8 comments on “Top 10 ways to tell you’re a kid of the ‘90s…

