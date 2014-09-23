Top 10 ways to tell you’re a kid of the ‘90s…

The 1890s
By Sharon Miki, Humour Editor
1. You have friends named Bessie, Mildred, Ernest, and Elmer—and they weren’t named retro-ironically
2. Your room was covered in Teen Beat posers of Oscar Wilde
3. You drink cocaine-infused Coca-Cola for its medicinal qualities
4. Your foxtrot is totally on point
5. You’ve never heard of Twilight, but you were really into Dracula
6. You had like three wooden balls, and they were your prized possessions
7. You can name all the coolest ragtime bands
8. Your favourite swear word was cockchafer
9. You wore a lot of mauve
10. Today, you are almost certainly a ghost
