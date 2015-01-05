Totally Real Food Review: Happy Lucky Dragon Smiling Restaurant

Chinese food that you eat with your mouth
By Elliot Chan, Opinions Editor
The 7-Eleven of Chinese restaurants, Happy Lucky Dragon Smiling Restaurant never closes—not even for New Year’s Day or Christmas—making it a perfect last option for desperado foodies.
Located in the same complex as Money Mart, Lust Factory Adult Store, and Subway, Happy Lucky Dragon Smiling Restaurant’s parking lot is usually empty due to the swiftness of its neighbours’ clientele. This means you can stay as along as you want at Happy Lucky Dragon Smiling Restaurant without worrying about your car being towed. However, crime rate is up 12 per cent in the area, so be cautious—nevertheless, most of the crimes are just hate crimes and crimes of passion.
Inside Happy Lucky Dragon Smiling Restaurant, you’ll find chairs to sit on and tables to eat food on. The chairs have four legs and some have rips in them. This gives you an exclusive look at the browning inners of the cushion. The wallpaper is different from my home, because I decided at the last minute not to decorate it with water-stained flower patterns. But I think it’s pretty cool seeing the deterioration of the wallpaper; it reminds me that even though life is short, you can live long enough to see wallpaper get ugly. I think that’s beautiful. It’s like watching your grandmother do stuff, and you’re just like: “Oh grandma, just get out of the way. I’ll do it for you.”
Once I was done admiring the décor, I chose to sit by the window, offering a perfect view of the parking lot, which with my imagination kind of looked like a tennis court, but instead of tennis players there was just a lunatic.
The service was nice. The server was also the cook, which I believe should be how every restaurant should work. Imagine how nice it would be just to tell the cook what you want to eat and then he or she would just run back into the kitchen, which is pretty much right beside the table, and cook it for you. It’s like eating at your mom’s house, but without the resentment or guilt for not cooking the food yourself.
When the food arrived, I ate it with my mouth. It tasted hot. After a while it tasted cold, but some say there is no such thing as cold, and that cold is really just an absence of heat, so I guess it just tasted normal after awhile, which was okay.
Overall, Happy Lucky Dragon Smiling Restaurant is not the worst. If you end up there after an argument with your spouse about where the two of you should go for dinner on your anniversary, you should be happy that you are still alive. Happy Lucky Dragon Smiling Restaurant lives up to its name and reminds us of what it’s like to be a happy, lucky, dragon smiling at a restaurant. Few other restaurants are that honest. Maybe White Spot.
I don’t know whether it’s just me or if perhaps everybody else encountering issues with your blog.
It appears like some of the text in your content are running off the screen. Can somebody else please provide feedback and let me know
if this is happening to them too? This could be a issue with my internet browser because I’ve had this happen previously.
Cheers
It’s the best time to make a few plans for the longer term and it is time to be happy.
I’ve learn this publish and if I may just I wish to suggest you some fascinating issues or
suggestions. Perhaps you can write subsequent articles referring to this article.
I desire to learn even more things about it!
Having read this I believed it was really
informative. I appreciate you taking the time and effort to put
this content together. I once again find myself spending way too
much time both reading and posting comments. But so what, it
was still worth it!
you are actually a just right webmaster. The web site loading pace is amazing.
It seems that you’re doing any distinctive trick. Furthermore, The contents are masterpiece.
you’ve done a fantastic task in this matter!
maravillosa obra! Esto es el tipo de Información que se supone compartió todo el Internet.
Disgrace en el buscar motores para no publicar superior!
Vamos una y consultar con mi sitio. Gracias =)
Admiring the dedication you put into your website and detailed information you offer.
It’s good to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same old rehashed material.
Great read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.
Heya! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new iphone 4!
Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look forward to all your posts!
Keep up the fantastic work!
I think the admin of this web page is truly working hard in support of his
web site, as here every information is quality based material.
Im not that much of a online reader to be honest but your blogs really nice, keep it up!
I’ll go ahead and bookmark your website to come back later
on. Many thanks
I have read a few just right stuff here. Certainly value bookmarking for revisiting.
I surprise how so much effort you place to make this kind of fantastic informative website.
I have been browsing online more than 4 hours today,
yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me.
In my view, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the net will be a lot more useful than ever before.
Hello just wanted to offer you a fast heads up. The text within your article seem to be running off the screen in Internet explorer.
I’m unsure if this is a format issue or something connected with browser
compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know. The
style and design look good though! I do hope you receive the problem fixed soon.
Cheers
Thank you a bunch for sharing this with all people you
actually understand what you are talking approximately!
Bookmarked. Kindly additionally consult with my web site =).
We can have a link exchange arrangement between us
And also, your products are just handled by trusted far away
moving companies in our around the world network, and
also they are tracked as well as validated every
action of the means.
Wonderful work! This is the type of info that are meant to be shared across the net.
Shame onn Google for no longer positioning this post higher!
Come on over aand consult with mmy website . Thanks =)
Enjoying the information on this website, you have done a superb job on the content.
I entirely understand everything you have said. Really, I browsed
through your several other articles and I think you happen to be absolutely right.
Fantastic job with this site.
I tend not to leave a great deal of comments, but I browsed some comments on The
Other Press | Totally Real Food Review: Happy Lucky Dragon Smiling Restaurant.
I do have a couple of questions for you if you do not mind.
Is it simply me or does it give the impression like a few of the comments look like they are left by brain dead visitors?
😛 And, if you are posting at other online sites, I’d like to keep
up with anything new you have to post. Would you post a list of the complete
urls of all your public sites like your linkedin profile, Facebook page or twitter feed?
We have featured here after using US Premium Garcinia Cambogia some of our latest happy customers that
have found great outcomes.
Everything is very open with a really clear description of
the issues. It was definitely informative. Your site is very
helpful. Thank you for sharing!
Buena imagen de amor de una pareja de encorados que están bien cómodos en la playa.
Baila, mediante mis cariños, del estimar intenso y los
sueños tardíos, danza conmigo, juntos en esto que se
llama pasión y sabe a amor.
AQ