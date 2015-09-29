Trolling people for a cause

Internet hilarity ensues when one man decides to defend the Rainbow Dorito
By Brittney MacDonald, Life & Style Editor
If your Internet experience has suddenly become more colourful, you were probably surfing the Frito-Lay website. Recently the snack food giant decided to do a little charity work, and created the limited edition Rainbow Doritos in support of the It Gets Better Project, a charity organization devoted to preventing suicide in the young LGBT community. The product is only available online, and all proceeds go to the cause. So, examining the facts so far: rainbows?—super fun, Doritos?—delicious, preventing suicide?—super awesome, so why then are people on the Internet so mad?
Recently there has been an influx of major brand names donning rainbow colours to show their support of gay and lesbian rights in the United States. I see this as a good thing, but not everyone agrees. Many people find it personally offensive that part of the $4.99 they spend on their favorite snacks is supporting communities they wish didn’t exist. Leaving aside my personal belief that those kinds of people are insensitive idiots, that isn’t what Frito-Layis doing with their little project. They are supporting teens and pre-teens not killing themselves, which I think is something everyone should be able to get behind. Obviously I’m not the only one, because one man, Mike Melgaard, decided to create a fake, but very official looking, Doritos Facebook account to hear and respond to complaints regarding Frito-Lay’s colourful new creation.
The comments section on the page is huge, and displays some of the best and worst that humanity has to offer. But one thing it isn’t is boring. Melgaard responds to the majority of comments in a witty yet educating way. One such example is an individual who commented on how major corporations “…have no business promoting political agendas.” Melgaard responded with “…with the ruling of Citizens United in 2010, corporations very much DO have business in promoting political agendas,” referencing a supreme court case in the United States where a law banning corporations from creating politically centred products was overturned, as long as the product was independent of specific candidate campaigns. Melgaard also goes on to point out that the Frito-LayRainbow Doritos actually aren’t a political product, ending his reply by asking how preventing suicide is “…taking a political stance?”
Other times, when the comment in question doesn’t really provide any arguable stance, Melgaard simply turns to being funny. In one such case, when an individual claimed he was no longer buying Doritos because he doesn’t support “perverts and child molesters,” Melgaard accused him of confusing Doritos with Subway.
In an interview with the Huffington Post, Melgaard explained his actions, saying “At the end of the day, I want everyone to see the whole picture… Frito-Lay decided on an idea that would allow for anyone to voluntarily donate to a charity which specializes in suicide amongst the LGBT youth. Why is this important? It’s important because suicide is one of the leading causes of death for these young people. They’re literally killing themselves because they feel rejected and unwanted. The only ‘agenda’ taking place here is to prevent people from taking their own lives. When I break it down like this, I get this sick feeling in my stomach. I find it absolutely heartbreaking that these people are so narrow-minded and unaccepting of others’ views that they mistake everything as a personal attack on how they feel the world should be. I like to believe that what I am doing is productive partly because it sheds light on this type of thinking and how foolish it is. If I get even just one of these people to re-think their position, then in my eyes, I have done something good for the world.”
Whether you support LGBT rights or not, when you think of this in terms of keeping people alive, it’s pretty hard to argue with.
Pingback: Georgianna
Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi
Pingback: airport taxi service boston
Pingback: Miki
Greetings from California! I’m bored to death at work therefore i
chosen to browse your site in my iphone during lunch break.
I enjoy the info you present here and can’t wait to take
a look after i get home. I’m surprised at how fast your blog loaded on my own mobile ..
I’m not using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, fantastic blog!
Pingback: Best Bankruptcy Lawyer McKinney
Pingback: como Abrir empresa nos EUA
Pingback: text correction
Pingback: spam
Pingback: Laopaibet - Dicas e Diversos
Pingback: freebetcastle online bookies
Pingback: canada goose
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and
was wondering what all is required to get setup? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
I’m not very internet smart so I’m not 100% certain. Any
tips or advice would be greatly appreciated. Thanks
I’m not sure why but this site is loading very slow for
me. Is anyone else having this issue or is it a issue
on my end? I’ll check back later on and see if the problem still exists.
Gamefly 3 month free trial
Thanks for the marvelous posting! I truly enjoyed reading it, you’re a fantastic author.
I will make sure that I bookmark your website and certainly will
revisit down the road. I wish to encourage yourself
to continue your great work, have got a nice morning!
My family members each time say that I am just killing my time at web, but I am aware I am just getting experience every single day
by reading thes nice articles.
No matter if some one searches for his necessary thing,
so he/she needs to get available that in depth,
thus that thing is maintained over here.
Terrific post however , I was wanting to know if you could write a
litte more on this subject? I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate a little bit further.
Thank you!
My family always say that I am wasting my time here at net, but I know I am getting knowledge
all the time by reading thes pleasant articles.