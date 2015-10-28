Trudeau wins federal election

Opponents finally realize what he did to win
By Alex Stanton, Staff Writer
In May of this year, the Conservative Party released what appeared to be fly-on-the-wall footage of a panel of baby boomers looking to hire the next great prime minister of Canada.
Although they didn’t realize that they alone didn’t actually get to pick the head honcho of the Canadian government, the footage itself proved to be extremely popular.
After about a minute of mistakenly discussing whom they’ll hire as prime minister, they dismissed Trudeau 2.0 for his inexperience, reminding all watching that leading the country is, in fact, not an entry-level job.
But that was all changed by a single, quiet, Indian man of advanced age, and his offhand quip about the picture of Trudeau that was included in the résumé that—as it seems at this point—will define how future leaders carry themselves, and their country:
“Nice hair, though.”
It was the aesthetic compliment heard round the country, from the clear rivers of British Columbia to the polluted rivers of Ontario, countrymen nodding their heads in agreement as the words echoed in their thoughts.
But Trudeau went further than anyone expected, and shocked the country by winning the seat of prime minister.
Unknowingly, by winning this election, Trudeau sent a message to other aspiring politicians: even if you have no experience and can only acquire entry-level work, you can still become a leader of the free world if the average middle-aged woman finds your hair sexy.
We managed to get a word with Stephen Harper—leader of the Conservative government and Canada’s former prime minister for, like, a decade—and the soft-spoken, intelligent, religiously-tolerant former leader knew without a doubt where he went wrong.
“It’s this stupid fucking hair,” lamented Harper, mistakenly believing we were off the record, as he ran his hands through his grey, thinning locks. “I’m always a humble dude, so I’ll say this for sure: I made a bad call, and it cost me the election. Straight up. I get that I’m not even close to what can be called ‘traditionally’ good looking, but maybe if the top of my head didn’t look like a retirement castle for aging, limbless rodents, I could’ve come back and ruled the country for another 10 years.”
Trudeau’s father, Pierre Elliot Trudeau, could not be reached for comment at this time. Reliable sources of ours in Parliament tell us he’s been dead for around 15 years, but as of yet we can confirm nothing.
What a stuff of un-ambiguity and preserveness of precious know-how regarding unexpected feelings.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I’ve really enjoyed browsing your blog
posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your feed
and I hope you write again very soon!
I was suggested this blog via my cousin. I am no longer sure whether or not
this post is written by way of him as no one else recognize such special about my difficulty.
You’re amazing! Thanks!
It’s very trouble-free to find out any topic on web as
compared to books, as I found this article at this web page.
Hmm it looks much like your site ate my first comment (it was super long)
thus i guess I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your
blog site. I at the same time am an aspiring blog writer but I’m
still a novice to everything. Do you have any helpful hints for newbie blog writers?
I’d genuinely appreciate it.
Wow, that’s what I was exploring for, what a information! present
here at this web site, thanks admin of this web page.
Hey this is kind of of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML.
I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding experience so I
wanted to get guidance from someone with experience.
Any help would be enormously appreciated!
I do agree with all of the concepts you have offered
for your post. They are really convincing and can certainly work.
Nonetheless, the posts are very short for starters.
May just you please extend them a little from next time?
Thanks for the post.
Simply want to say your article is as astonishing. The clearness in your post is simply nice and i could assume you
are an expert on this subject. Well with your permission let me to grab your feed to keep
up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up the rewarding work.
An intriguing discussion is definitely worth comment.
I do think that you ought to publish more on this topic, it may not be a taboo subject but usually people do not
speak about these subjects. To the next! Best wishes!!
Fine way of explaining, and nice piece of writing to obtain data regarding my
presentation subject matter, which i am going to convey in school.
Attractive component to content. I just stumbled upon your blog and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact loved account your blog posts.
Any way I will be subscribing on your feeds
and even I achievement you get entry to persistently rapidly.
Hi to every body, it’s my first go to see of this web site;
this webpage includes amazing and in fact fine
information for readers. Gamefly 3 month free trial
Right away I am going to do my breakfast, afterward having my breakfast coming again to
read more news.