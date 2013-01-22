Try something new in 2013

Burnaby Velodrome offers fun, fitness, and thrills

By Aidan Mouellic, Contributor

It’s the New Year. That time of year when people are more determined to become their ideal selves. It’s also that time of year when gyms and fitness centers become jam-packed with like-minded individuals seeking to better themselves in 2013. Making positive changes in your life is great, but it is even greater when you actually maintain your new excellent habits. One of the best ways to do this is to do something enjoyable. If you enjoy what you’re doing, you’re likely to repeat the task.

If you are looking for a fun and adventurous way to stick to your goal of exercising and want to avoid the clusterfuck of the gym in January, check out the Burnaby Velodrome, a 200-metre indoor bicycle track at the base of Burnaby Mountain on Barnet Road. One of only three indoor velodromes in North America, the wooden oval-shaped track has bankings at a 47-degree angle. It sounds and looks intimidating, but once you get on a single-speed track bike and start riding, you will be hooked by the thrill, fun, and the physical challenge.

The Burnaby Velodrome is open to people of all ages, with regular riders from the ages of nine to over 60. One notable rider is London Olympic track cycling bronze medalist, Jasmin Glaesser. The 19-year-old SFU student, like any new rider at the time, was intimidated on her first ride and even slid off the boards at one point (you must maintain speed of over 30 km/h in the bankings or else you will not generate enough G force to stay up on the track), but found out pretty quickly that it wasn’t so scary after all.

For women and new riders, Glaesser stresses, “Don’t be intimidated! Track cycling is tremendously fun at all stages of the game, and whether you settle for the recreational route or choose to pursue it competitively, it is bound to be an experience you won’t regret.” The Burnaby Velodrome offers exciting learn-to-ride courses that teach track etiquette and bike handling skills. Bike rentals are available onsite for very reasonable prices.

A huge plus at this track is the inclusive environment. Women and young riders are well-represented and whether you are just starting out or training for the next Olympics, you will be welcomed. Take Glaesser’s advice: “Get involved and don’t hesitate to ask others in the track cycling community to point you in the right direction. We are all excited to help our sport grow locally and within Canada.” Infuse some excitement and fun fitness into your life. It’s a chance to meet new friends and get fit at the same time.

For more information on how to get started at the Burnaby Velodrome and to book a learn-to-ride session visit www.burnabyvelodrome.ca