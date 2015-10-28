Uber in Vancouver?

Proposed taxi reforms might open the gates to the popular transportation company
By Aaron Guillen, Staff Reporter
When you have a late night out and don’t have your car, how do you plan on getting home? Most people would hop on transit, turn to a friend, or catch a taxi cab.
In the hustling and bustling city of Vancouver, there is a demand for taxis. As a global destination, it can be surprisingly hard to find one too early in the morning or late at night if a person doesn’t live in the densely populated, urban areas. A proposed taxi reform might make it easier for transportation services, like Uber, a booming company in many metropolitan areas.
“I think the outcome is that we are close. We want to move forward on what the industry could do,” said Andrea Toma, chief licence inspector for the City of Vancouver, to CBC.
There’s no denying that Uber would “energize the local economy, help make streets safer from drunk and distracted driving, and foster a more connected, less congested environment,” but is it worth the risk?
Recently, Uber has been breaking taxi bylaws in Toronto, and city officials aren’t content. Having voted on new terms in the taxi and limousine laws, Toronto has closed the loophole, thus attempting to bring Uber services to a halt.
“Until regulation is amended and/or enacted by council to permit other than the currently licenced taxicabs and limousines, the UberX service will continue to be in non-compliance with city bylaws,” said Tracey Cook, a Toronto executive director of municipal licencing and standards, to the Toronto Sun.
Looking back to Vancouver, the main concerns include public safety and the fate of the taxi industry. The monopoly on Vancouver customers could be placed in jeopardy should services like Uber merge into the streets. Among the likes of Yellow Cab, North Shore Taxi, MacLure’s Cabs Vancouver, and Black Top & Checker Cabs, the introduction of a new service could slow down competitors’ success. It is evident that more discussion needs to take place before any agreements are made.
“There needs to be better alignment between the city and provincial regulators on what we see from ride-share. We have been working with the [Transportation] Ministry themselves, that’s why we are proposing to council to allow for that continuation of dialogue,” said Toma.
Expect to hear more about these regulations in two to three months.
I’m not positive where you’re getting your information, however great topic.
I needs to spend some time finding out more or
understanding more. Thank you for excellent info I was on the lookout for this info for my mission.
Hello Dear, are you actually visiting this web page regularly, if
so then you will absolutely get good know-how.
Hello there! I simply wish to offer you a huge thumbs up for
your excellent info you have got here on this post. I am coming back to your website for more soon.
Hi, after reading this amazing piece of writing i am too happy to share my experience here with friends.
What’s up to every one, it’s actually a nice for me to visit
this website, it includes useful Information.
Good day! I am aware this is form of off topic
but I was wondering in the event you knew where
I was able to locate a captcha plugin for my comment form?
I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having difficulty finding one?
Thanks a great deal!
Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back
to your webpage? My blog site is in the exact same niche as yours and
my users would genuinely benefit from some of the information you present here.
Please let me know if this ok with you. Cheers!
What’s up, everything is going fine here and ofcourse
every one is sharing information, that’s really excellent,
keep up writing.
I used to be able to find good information from your blog posts.
Thanks for one’s marvelous posting! I genuinely enjoyed
reading it, you will end up a great author.I will make sure that I bookmark your site and definately will keep coming back inside the near future.
I want to encourage someone to continue your great writing, have
a nice day!
Undeniably consider that that you stated. Your favourite
reason seemed to be at the web the simplest thing to remember of.
I say to you, I certainly get irked whilst other people consider concerns that they plainly don’t understand about.
You managed to hit the nail upon the highest and also defined out the
whole thing with no need side-effects , other people can take a signal.
Will likely be again to get more. Thank you
It’s an awesome piece of writing designed for all the web visitors;
they will take benefit from it I am sure.
Greetings! This is my first visit to your blog!
We are a group of volunteers and starting a new initiative in a community in the same niche.
Your blog provided us valuable information to work on. You have done a outstanding job!
We are a bunch of volunteers and opening a brand new scheme in our
community. Your website offered us with helpful information to work on. You’ve done an impressive job and
our whole group will likely be thankful to you.
Hi there! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard
against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on.
Any tips?