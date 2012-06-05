Posted on by

Urgent: June 14 tuition deadline for credit card payments

New policy regarding tuition payment effective this month

By Dylan Hackett, News Editor

Starting June 14, Douglas College students will no longer be able to pay tuition via credit card according to an announcement by school administration last month. Specifically, the college will no longer accept credit card payments for tuition, registration fees, services fees, Students’ Union fees, or U-Pass fees. The school set this deadline to stop paying the burdensome costs of transaction fees imposed on the school every year by credit card companies.

International students however, are still allotted the option of credit card payment due to the difficulties in international banking exchanges. Also, those enrolled in Continuing Education courses and Training Group courses can still choose the method of credit card payment.

Also changed in accordance to the new payment policy are deadlines and dropping fees. For Fall Semester 2012 the payment deadline is August 20 and, for courses added after the deadline, September 18. After the latter deadline a charge of $25 per course is added for the first month post-deadline and $100 per month thereafter. Students who drop courses now receive of a 50 per cent reimbursement, up seven per cent from the previous rate of 43 per cent. The $100 dropping fee has also been axed.

For more information regarding tuition payments for Fall 2012 visit www.douglas.bc.ca

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

14 comments on “Urgent: June 14 tuition deadline for credit card payments

